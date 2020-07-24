The Alabama Cooperative Extension System 4-H program is hosting virtual events to keep children entertained this summer. The latest in a line of programs includes 4-H Virtual Ventures Art Class. The deadline to register is Monday. Space is limited so sign up by calling the Tallapoosa County Extension Office at 256-825-1050.
Once registered, a Zoom link and supply pickup details will be emailed to each participant prior to the Aug. 3 event.
The class will be held at 9 a.m. and costs $15, which includes canvas, paintbrushes and paint. Checks can be made payable to Alabama 4-H Foundation.
Visit the Alabama 4-H Facebook page for additional upcoming virtual events.