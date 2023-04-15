During a Sunday morning press conference, local, state and federal law enforcement announced an update into the investigation of a fatal Dadeville shooting.
Jeremy Burkett, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) public affairs coordinator, said a Saturday night birthday party turned into tragedy after four people were shot dead and multiple others injured.
At the press conference, Burkett was joined by law enforcement from the State Bureau of Investigation, the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Office, and the Dadeville Police Department among several other assisting agencies.
“There were four lives tragically lost in this incident and we can confirm it was tied to a birthday party,” Burkett said. “We are going to continue to go through this scene, to look at the facts and ensure justice is brought to bare for these families.”
According to Burkett, the four confirmed fatalities and multiple injuries stem as a result of a shooting that occurred at Mahogany's Masterpiece in Dadeville around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Broadnax Street.
The Outlook has confirmed the deaths of Dadeville High School seniors Phil Dowdell and KeKe Smith. We are working to identify the other victims, but police have not released any names at this time. According to Burkett, there were a "multitude of other injuries."
According to Lake Martin Community Hospital spokesperson Heidi Smith, the hospital had 15 teenage patients treated for gunshot wounds Saturday.
Smith said of those 15 patients, six were treated and discharged home. Nine victims were transferred to a higher level care at another hospital; of those nine, four were stable and five were in critical condition at the time of transfer. Smith said she does not have any information on those victims since their transfers.
According to Russell Medical marketing director Susan Foy, staff received notification at approximately midnight that the hospital would need to provide care for several victims relating to the incident.
“At probably midnight, I was notified that we would be receiving patients into our hospital from an incident that occurred in Dadeville, and it would appear that we were going to have several patients coming. From what I understand, there were quite a few people involved,” she said.
Foy said she could not provide an exact number of victims, the status of their injuries or whether any fatalities had occurred.
Dadeville Police Department chief Jonathan Floyd also spoke at the press conference and encouraged patience during the ongoing investigation, and requested the public keep his community in their prayers.
“The City of Dadeville is a tight-knit community full of wonderful people. What we have dealt with is something no community should have to endure,” he said.
In light of the tragedy, Superintendent Ray Porter said during the press conference that counseling services will be available at all Tallapoosa County Schools Monday.
“This does not represent our community and it does not represent our children,” Porter said. “I want to also offer a word of encouragement to our parents. We will make every effort to comfort those children.”
If you have any information concerning this incident, please contact ALEA private tip line at 1-800 392-8011.
Police from Dadeville, Tallapoosa County, Jacksons Gap, Alexander City, New Site, Auburn, Opelika, Lee County and more responded to the scene Saturday night and into Sunday morning.
This story is ongoing and will be updated when we know more.