The 30th annual two-day free Alexander City Jazz Fest kicks off tonight at Strand Park in Alexander City.
Benjamin Russell High School Jazz Band opens the show at 6 p.m., followed by Tragic City at 7:30 p.m. The Sweet Lizzy Project will close out the night at 9 p.m.
Tomorrow, head over to the Lake Martin Amphitheater for the next round of free acts.
The John Bull Band will kick things off at 6 p.m. followed by Ruby Velle & The Soulphonics at 7:30 p.m. Headliner Heather Gillis Band will take the stage at 9 p.m.
There will be social circles drawn out to encourage attendees to maintain 6 feet from other non-household members. Please remember that face coverings are required when outside a 6-foot circle and everyone should practice social distancing.
Coolers are allowed and attendees should bring chairs or blankets to set up on the grassy lawns.
T-shirts will be available for sale for $10 each at both locations.
There are 500 paper fans sponsored by Main Street Alexander City to be given out to keep concertgoers cool and Nub Chuckers sponsored 500 koozies to be given out at both shows. These will be available at the merchandise table on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Those sponsoring a Jazz Fest table can begin set up at 4 p.m. for the chance to win an awesome cash prize for the first-place winner.
Kowaliga Country 97.5 FM sponsored an official Snapchat filter, so be sure to check it out when snapping photos at the concert.