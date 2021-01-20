The Alexander City City Council hopes to make an appointment for city finance director at its first meeting in February. But first it will interview more candidates after interviewing three candidates last month.
A work session has been scheduled for Thursday to allow the council to interview two candidates and the third will be interviewed Thursday, Jan. 28.
Monday before Christmas the council held a special work session before a regular meeting for the purposes of interviewing Donna Barrett, Miles Hamlet and Steve Hays to help decide who would help the city catch up on much needed financial audits. At the Jan. 4 council meeting, the council decided to reopen and expand the search for candidates.
Councilmember Bobby Tapley issued an apology to the first candidates for not making a decision about the finance director’s position at the council’s Jan. 4 meeting.
“Some of our actions were unprofessional that night,” Tapley said. “I would like to apologize to my constituents for some of the comments made on my behalf. I know some of the comments I heard that night that, ‘We’re a joke,’ ‘Unprofessional,’ ‘Look like a bunch of clowns,’ and ridiculous.’”
Discussion at the Jan. 4 meeting centered on the finance director opening not being posted long enough.
“Everybody knew this job was open,” Tapley said. “A lot of people had the opportunity. Four years ago I called someone I know personally to let them know the position was open.”
Tapley cautioned the council about its actions in directing the city employees about how to advertise the position.
“There is something else I think we need to watch and treaded on thin water the last regular council meeting,” Tapley said. “In the handbook it says the mayor is the chief executive. It says, ‘the mayor has the power to direct and supervise. The mayor shall be the chief executive officer and shall have general supervision and control over all other officers and affairs of the city except otherwise provided.”
Tapley said the council needs to be cautious with taxpayers’ monies. He said in the last four years, 31 employees have been added to the city’s payroll.
“We spent a lot of money,” Tapley said. “Some say we still have the same amount of infrastructure; same number of buildings. Some say we haven’t grown in 20 years so why add?”
The council held a public hearing on sales tax rebates to assist Wharf Casual Seafood. The council was considering a resolution rebating up to $40,000 per year for the next five years of sales tax revenues back to the business.
Teresa Moten spoke in favor but reminded the council to allow others the same opportunities.
“I’m for the incentive,” Moten said. “I’m going on the record to make sure we do this for others and it is done fairly.”
The council approved the measure unanimously.
The Alexander City Fire Department requested permission to apply for two grants. One could be awarded this year to allow the replacement of old equipment.
“This is for nozzles in use since 1992 and 1993,” ACFD chief Reese McAlister said. “It would also allow for new hoses.”
The potential $55,000 grant would come from the Assistance to Firefighters: Operation and Safety Grant. It would require a $2,600 match from the city.
The second grant application would be to replace the department’s rescue truck.
“Our rescue truck is over 25 years old,” McAlister said. “A lot of things have changed. New ones have air tanks on them.”
The potential grant for the rescue truck would also come from Assistance to Firefighters. The estimated cost is $650,000 and would require a 5% match. If the department was awarded the grant, funding would be needed in fiscal year 2022.
“It takes a year or so to get a new fire truck in,” McAlister said.
Councilmember Jimmy Keel attended the meeting by phone.
Baird and all the councilmembers commended city employees for their effort in pledging more than $30,000 to the Lake Martin Area United Way campaign.