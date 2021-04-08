Three separate investigations recently took 147 grams of ecstasy, 25 grams of methamphetamine, 88 grams of marijuana, 4 grams of crack and 4 grams of synthetic marijuana off the streets of Tallapoosa County.
A traffic stop in Alexander City almost two weeks ago led to the arrest of Shaheyne Phillip Thomas, 26, of Tuskegee. The Alexander City Police Department found Thomas to be in possession of large amounts of narcotics. The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force assisted and found 113 grams of ecstasy, 25 grams of methamphetamine and 85 grams of marijuana in Thomas’s possession. Law enforcement also seized a 9mm pistol and $657 in cash.
Thomas is currently being held in the Tallapoosa County Jail on bonds totaling $38,500 but has a hold on his release.
State of Alabama court records indicate Thomas has only one state criminal conviction — second degree theft in 2014. Thomas was on probation from federal court on gun charges.
An investigation into trespassing in public housing by the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force led to 34 grams of ecstasy, 4 grams of crack cocaine, 3 grams of marijuana and prescriptions being seized. Law enforcement also seized a .22 caliber revolver and $612. Three individuals were arrested on various charges last Thursday.
Alfred LaChris Tuck, 30, of Alexander City was arrested and charged with trafficking in ecstasy, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tuck is being held in the Tallapoosa County Jail on a $7,500 cash bond.
Tuck has several arrests dating back to 2017, according to court records.
Prior to last week’s arrest Tuck was out of jail on bond for 2020 charges of possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, certain person forbidden to carry a gun and carrying a pistol without a permit; and 2019 charges of first-degree assault for using a gun against another person and first-degree possession of marijuana.
Tuck has guilty pleas to several other charges including 2017 Class B felony unlawful possession with intent to distribute after being charged with the Class A felony trafficking opium. He was sentenced to 87 months in prison but was entered in the community corrections allowing the time to be served similar to probation but with more constraints. In 2015 Tuck entered guilty pleas to first-degree possession of marijuana and carrying a pistol without a permit.
Devunte Moon, 25, of Kellyton was arrested and charged with trafficking in ecstasy, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Moon posted a $5,000 bond to be released from the Tallapoosa County Jail.
Ladarrian Hardnett, 23, of Alexander City was charged with possession of marijuana first degree.
Hardnett has bonded out of the Tallapoosa County Jail.
The New Site Police Department received calls earlier this week about lewd activity around a residence.
“We received calls about individuals running around naked and not afraid,” New Site police chief Phillip Weddle said.
When the police department and the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task force investigated, they found three individuals in possession of 4 grams of synthetic marijuana.
Dustin Foreman, 31, of Alexander City; Tony Mancilla, 41, of Alexander City and Wendy Wheeler, 38, of Alexander City were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Foreman and Wheeler have $5,000 bonds available to them. Mancilla has not had a bond set for his charge.
Court records reveal the trio have arrests and convictions related to illegal drug activity in their past.
Foreman has multiple convictions related to selling precursor chemicals and other drug offenses.
Wheeler has a 2015 conviction on a charge of selling precursor chemicals.
Mancilla has several drug related convictions including manufacturing a controlled substance.
Sgt. Fred White is over the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force. White said he is pleased to see the illegal drugs off the streets, but the task force will not rest.
“The investigation of the possession, distribution and trafficking of illegal narcotics is ongoing in Tallapoosa County,” White said.