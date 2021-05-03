For nearly 40 miles Johnny Lee Marbury out ran law enforcement Friday.
Three counties later, Marbury found himself in police custody and law enforcement seized drugs including 13 grams of marijuana, 56 grams of synthetic marijuana, 56 grams of oxycodone and 13 grams of methamphetamine after his red Honda ran across spike strips from the Sylacauga Police Department.
Officers with the Dadeville Police Department attempted to stop Marbury, 32, of Sylacauga for traffic violations including a switched tag on his red Honda in Dadeville but he did not heed the flashing blue lights of police.
“He was actively trying to flee,” Dadeville police chief Jonathon Floyd said. “He was driving in medians and turning lanes, trying to get away.”
Marbury left Dadeville traveling west on U.S. Highway 280 where deputies from the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department and officers from the Jacksons Gap Police Department. Soon the Alexander City Police Department assisted. Marbury made it through Alexander City and into Coosa County on U.S. Highway 280 and Coosa County sheriff’s deputies aided in the pursuit. Marbury turned north onto Highway 9 and the Goodwater Police Department gave chase too.
In Goodwater Marbury turned west on Coosa County Road 511. Just before entering Sylacauga Marbury was stopped by spike stips. Marbury was taken into custody and to the Tallapoosa County Jail.
From Friday’s incident, Marbury is charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, trafficking synthetic drugs, trafficking opium, unlawful possession with intent to distribute, attempting to elude, possession of drug paraphernalia and certain person forbidden to carry a pistol.
Marbury is currently on federal probation. As of Monday at lunch, Marbury remained in the Tallapoosa County Jail.
Marbury was out of jail on a $30,000 bond from second-degree assault charges in Sylacauga from 2018. He bonded out in August 2020. In 2008 Marbury pleaded guilty to a 2005 Childersburg murder and agreed to a 15 year prison sentence.