The Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Association, in partnership with the Alabama Community College System, has awarded scholarships to students who plan to pursue a technical education certificate or associate degree in the automotive manufacturing industry.
Recipients must use the scholarship toward one of 15 declared majors of study or another automotive-related program, including:
Advanced manufacturing technology
Auto service/autobody repair technology
Automotive manufacturing technology
Automotive service technology
Computer numerical control
Electrical technology
Engineering technology
Industrial electronics technology
Industrial maintenance technology
Injection molding
Logistics
Machine shop/tool technology
Mechanical design technology
Mechatronics
Welding technology
Three CACC students were selected to receive a scholarship in their declared program of study:
James Stephen West — automated manufacturing
Jerry Nathaniel Miller — machine shop/tool technology
William Marquis Wilson — industrial maintenance technology
"I am very proud of these three young men on receiving a scholarship through AAMA," CACC president Jeff Lynn said. "There are numerous jobs available right now in the automotive industry here in the state of Alabama. We are fortunate to have strong technical programs at CACC, led by outstanding faculty, that prepare students for these high demand, high wage jobs. Upon completion of their certificate or degree, these students will have the opportunity to work as highly skilled professionals at one of the many automotive plants in our state. Congratulations to James, Jerry and William on their hard work and determination."
The scholarship covers up to $3,600 ($1,800 for two semesters within the current fiscal year, spring, summer, or fall 2022) of tuition, fees and books associated with the approved program of study.
