Vivian autry
Buy Now

Abigail Murphy / The Record In observance of Women's History Month, Vivian Autry discusses what it is like to be a woman in business and how to play an active role in the community.

 By Abigail Murphy Multimedia Reporter

From the fishing tournaments to the chamber events to her venue space at the historic Mitchell House, those in the Lake Martin community have likely seen Vivian Autry around town. 

Bridal Show
Buy Now

Cliff Williams / The Outlook Families with upcoming weddings had an opportunity to visit with wedding vendors at the Wedding & Event Expo at The Mitchell House in Dadeville Sunday. The second annual event benefited the Lake Martin Area United Way.
Alabama Bass Trail

Cliff Williams / The Outlook Fishermen at sunrise at Wind Creek State Park for Saturday’s tournament on Lake Martin.

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you