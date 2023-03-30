From the fishing tournaments to the chamber events to her venue space at the historic Mitchell House, those in the Lake Martin community have likely seen Vivian Autry around town.
Autry is the co-owner of Lake Martin Cabinetry, OSG tournaments and The Mitchell House. She also is on the board for the Lake Martin-Dadeville Area Chamber, the Lake Martin Songwriters Festival and the Lake Martin Area United Way.
Although Autry said her main job is working at Wells Fargo as a corporate banker.
“I traveled probably 75 to 80% of the time and so I always wanted to be a part of the community, but never could really devote a lot of time,” Autry said. “Well, COVID opened it up for me to do that. Now instead of traveling 80% of the time, it's more like 40%, maybe even a little less than that.”
Nonprofits and The Mitchell House
Autry credits her financial background in her ability to be a part of multiple avenues within for-profit and nonprofit businesses. Getting started with her volunteer work, Autry decided to join the Lake Martin Area United Way Board of Directors.
Through her board experience, she met people in the community as well as saw where needs are. While her term on the United Way board recently came to an end in January, LMAUW executive director Courtney Layfield said Autry has continued to be a huge asset and support for the organization.
“She was instrumental in getting the Wedding and Event Expo started by offering to open up The Mitchell House and host the fundraiser for United Way,” Layfield said.
For the past four years, The Mitchell House has been the venue of the Wedding and Event Expo event each February with its proceeds going toward the United Way’s campaign goal.
“Each year it has grown and raises several thousand dollars for our United Way and thus our community,” Layfield said.
While Autry has become a large part of the Dadeville and Lake Martin community, she is not originally from the area. She and her husband, Mike, previously lived in Atlanta. With their kids gone and the economy at a downturn, the couple had to decide to either live in Atlanta full time or move to their home on Lake Martin — so they chose the lake.
The first of their businesses in the area was Lake Martin Cabinetry. Mike has been doing cabinetry work for the past 30 years. So, Vivian said that business was an obvious step for them; the other two were less planned.
About four years ago, one of Vivian Autry’s friends had put an offer in on The Mitchell House. The hope was to turn the house into a restaurant. However, it wasn’t under a commercial zoning ordinance. So the fate of the historic home was then up for question.
After some hemming and hawing, Autry decided to put an offer down on the house with the hopes of turning it into an event space. In the coming years, she hopes it will become something more than your average venue.
“One of my passions for this house is to have a movie or a film or a series made here,” Autry said. “We're in constant contact with the Alabama film industry to try to get Netflix or Prime Video or really any movie or film industry business. We want to be on their list to have something filmed here. It'd be great for the (local) economy; it would be great for just everything.”
The Fishing Business
Autry said their third business, however, began under unfortunate circumstances. In 2019 their friend and owner of OGS tournaments Mike Oglesbee passed away prematurely. Autry and her husband knew his widow was not in a position to run the fishing tournament business.
After looking things over and realizing the importance of fishing for Lake Martin’s economy, Autry and her husband bought OGS tournaments. One of the new developments since the Autrys took it over is Crank 4 Bank.
Crank 4 Bank is known across Lake Martin as the amateur fishing tournament, with one fish to win one million dollars.
Autry said the idea for Crank 4 Bank actually happened during a tornado. There were no lights, no electricity. Autry and her husband were sitting and waiting for the storm to pass when Mike Autry thought, "What if we start a tagged fishing tournament?"
“He had the idea and then I tried to figure out how to make it work with insurance policies to add a million dollars or to add a bass boat or truck or whatever.” Autry said. “And so, he has these crazy ideas, and I'll just make them work.”
Autry admitted she still doesn’t know much about fishing, but she does know about business. Like any business owner, Autry said she learns the most by talking to her customers. She asks the anglers what they like, what they don’t like and gets to know what their needs are.
Marketing is another big component when it comes to the fishing competitions, and she said for Crank 4 Bank making it a memorable experience is important as well.
“We used to have a small 24-foot trailer, and now we have an 18-wheeler with a stage and all that kind of stuff,” she said. “We really put the money in to make it feel like you're a professional fisherman when you walk across our stage and like the guy that won our tournament last (three) Saturdays ago, he walked away with $13,000.”
Autry said fishing can draw in a lot of visitors to the area and that’s what they want — because not only does it help them but — it helps other business owners in the wider community.
“I want to continue to see business come to the Dadeville area and we feel like that will happen,” Autry said. “I am personally one of the people from the Dadeville Chamber working with the Alex City Chamber to see how maybe we can do events together — to bridge that gap between that side of the lake and this side of the lake.”
In observance of March being Women’s History Month, Autry said Dadeville has a lot of entrepreneurial women in the community to be proud of. On the top of her head, she said there’s the pottery shop near the square, the daycare down the street, the florist next to her — all women-owned businesses.
Her biggest advice for women in business is to follow through with the ideas you have, even if the idea you are working with is a million-dollar tagged fishing tournament or turning a 188-year-old house into a working venue.
“Don't not do it,” Autry said. “A lot of people would say, ‘Oh, I don't have time to have a venue or whatever.’ You just figure it out. You make it work and if you don't take a chance, you're never going to see what your potential can be.”