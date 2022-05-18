The 2nd annual Dadeville Summer BBQ Social is making a return next month and is to feature live music, barbecue and community fun.
The Lake Martin Dadeville Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the inaugural cookout last year as a way to bring the community and businesses together during the summer.
According to the Chamber executive assistant Molly Parker, the organization decided to host this event as a way to promote its member's venue and highlight various business owners within the community.
“We are excited to have a repeat of last year's fun. We wanted to showcase the capabilities of that venue and possibilities of what you could hold at this type of venue. More than half the people who attended had no idea Kylee Cooper Farm existed,” Parker said.
This year’s event will be held at The Mitchell House.
President Peggy Bullard is looking for the BBQ cookout to be a fun night for food and fellowship.
“The music by Blackberry Breeze was outstanding. Trey Foshee (one of our Board Members and in this band) did a wonderful job as our emcee as well. They brought their mirror photo booth and it was another fun addition to this event,” Bullard said.
Bullard concluded attributing much of last year’s event’s success to the Chamber’s volunteers.