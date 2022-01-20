featured promotion 28 locals make Dean's, President's lists at Alabama and JSU TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email Jan 20, 2022 Jan 20, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The University of Alabama's Amelia Gayle Gorgas Library on the quad. Daniel Vorndran Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save University of Alabama (UA) and Jacksonville State University released their dean's and president's lists this week to include 28 students from the Lake Martin area.At UA, a combined 11,979 students enrolled during the fall 2021 term were named to the Dean's List, with a GPA of 3.5 or above, or the President's List with 4.0 GPA.Locals who made the Dean's List (UA)Amiya Benson of Alexander CityScottlyn Carr of Alexander CityCassiopeia Childress of Alexander CityKathryn Crutchfield of Alexander CityShelby Gray of Alexander CityBenjamin Hendrix of Alexander CityBradley Stewart of Alexander CityJoshua Oliver of DadevilleTaryn Toledo of DadevilleTaylor Toledo of DadevilleMalcolm Jones of Jackson's GapOlivia Bruner of TallasseeKayla Jolly of TallasseeLocals who made the President's List (UA)Margaret Harvey of Alexander CityCaroline Yearkey of Alexander CityEthan Dunn of DadevilleAndrea Jordan of GoodwaterBaylee Adkins of KellytonCarly Hornsby of TallasseeToni Nelson of TallasseeNearly 1,100 Jacksonville State University students made the President's List for the fall 2021 term, including eight from the Lake Martin area.Locals who made the President's List (JSU)Za'Nyia Whitaker of Alexander CityJohn Strickland of Alexander CityRyan Benton of Alexander CityA'Mia Johnson of GoodwaterPayton Askew of GoodwaterDerek Humphrey of DavistonCarrie Thomas of DadevilleEryn Wells of Notasulga Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Lake Scene Directory CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE Alexander City, AL Postal code Right Now 34° Cloudy Humidity: 90% Feels Like: 25° Heat Index: 34° Wind: 11 mph Wind Chill: 25° UV Index: 0 Low Sunrise: 06:45:06 AM Sunset: 05:04:49 PM Dew Point: 31° Visibility: 10 mi Today Cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight Cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow Cloudy. High 42F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Upcoming Radar 7 Day Loading Online Poll Are you in favor of Tallapoosa County Schools going virtual temporarily? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back