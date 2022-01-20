UA

The University of Alabama's Amelia Gayle Gorgas Library on the quad.

 Daniel Vorndran

University of Alabama (UA) and Jacksonville State University released their dean's and president's lists this week to include 28 students from the Lake Martin area.

At UA, a combined 11,979 students enrolled during the fall 2021 term were named to the Dean's List, with a GPA of 3.5 or above, or the President's List with 4.0 GPA.

Locals who made the Dean's List (UA)

  • Amiya Benson of Alexander City
  • Scottlyn Carr of Alexander City
  • Cassiopeia Childress of Alexander City
  • Kathryn Crutchfield of Alexander City
  • Shelby Gray of Alexander City
  • Benjamin Hendrix of Alexander City
  • Bradley Stewart of Alexander City
  • Joshua Oliver of Dadeville
  • Taryn Toledo of Dadeville
  • Taylor Toledo of Dadeville
  • Malcolm Jones of Jackson's Gap
  • Olivia Bruner of Tallassee
  • Kayla Jolly of Tallassee

Locals who made the President's List (UA)

  • Margaret Harvey of Alexander City
  • Caroline Yearkey of Alexander City
  • Ethan Dunn of Dadeville
  • Andrea Jordan of Goodwater
  • Baylee Adkins of Kellyton
  • Carly Hornsby of Tallassee
  • Toni Nelson of Tallassee

Nearly 1,100 Jacksonville State University students made the President's List for the fall 2021 term, including eight from the Lake Martin area.

Locals who made the President's List (JSU)

  • Za'Nyia Whitaker of Alexander City
  • John Strickland of Alexander City
  • Ryan Benton of Alexander City
  • A'Mia Johnson of Goodwater
  • Payton Askew of Goodwater
  • Derek Humphrey of Daviston
  • Carrie Thomas of Dadeville
  • Eryn Wells of Notasulga

