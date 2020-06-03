The state added 200 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
As of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, there are now cumulatively 18,554 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
There are 297 probable cases in the state.
In the last 14 days, there have been 5,560 new confirmed cases with 75,922 tests given. This is a decrease of cases reported Tuesday but ADPH has previously told Tallapoosa Publishers it is possible for data to be reported incorrectly but it is quickly resolved and updated.
Tallapoosa County added four new cases, now 432 confirmed cases with one new death, now at 66 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. There are five probable cases in Tallapoosa County and zero probable deaths.
ADPH also added 14-day county-specific data, showing Tallapoosa County has seen 53 new cases and 861 tested in the last two weeks. This is a decrease of the numbers reported Tuesday.
Coosa County is still at 40 confirmed cases with one confirmed death. There are no probable deaths or cases. There have been seven new cases and 82 tested in the last two weeks.
Elmore County's case count increased by one, now at 372 confirmed cases and nine COVID-19 deaths. There are 11 probable cases in Elmore County and zero probable deaths. Elmore County has seen 149 new cases of 1,296 tested in the last two weeks.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 231,2977 tests performed throughout the state, according to ADPH. A total of 299 have been tested in Coosa County, 3,504 in Elmore County and 2,781 in Tallapoosa County.
Statewide, there have been 651 deaths due to COVID-19. There have been two probable deaths, according to ADPH.
ADPH's presumed recoveries category, which will be updated weekly, was updated Thursday to reflect 9,355 people have presumably recovered from COVID-19.
"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."
There have been 1,900 hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH.
Since March 13, there have been 588 patients in intensive care units and 351 on a ventilator. In the medical field, 2,275 healthcare workers in hospitals and doctors' offices have tested positive. When it comes to long-term care facilities, 1,043 employees and 1,718 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to ADPH's website, probable cases are the total number of patients who have had close contact with a confirmed case, have symptoms meeting clinical criteria of COVID-19 and have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
Confirmed and probable deaths represent patients who have a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Confirmed deaths have a laboratory confirmation of the disease while probable deaths have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
All data can be viewed here.
Here is the latest information for each county according to what is being reported on ADPH's website as of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday (listed in order of counties with most confirmed cases first):
|Mobile
|2284
|21920
|118
|Jefferson
|1884
|40968
|103
|Montgomery
|1823
|10643
|43
|Tuscaloosa
|822
|12389
|16
|Marshall
|705
|5962
|9
|Franklin
|578
|2284
|8
|Lee
|558
|6683
|34
|Shelby
|522
|9832
|20
|Tallapoosa
|432
|2781
|66
|Butler
|419
|1692
|18
|Walker
|381
|3840
|2
|Elmore
|372
|3504
|9
|Chambers
|359
|1620
|26
|Madison
|346
|16076
|4
|Morgan
|298
|4245
|1
|Baldwin
|292
|8135
|9
|Dallas
|287
|2177
|3
|Etowah
|262
|5305
|12
|Lowndes
|259
|744
|12
|DeKalb
|257
|2543
|3
|Autauga
|239
|2367
|5
|Coffee
|239
|1853
|1
|Sumter
|228
|1054
|7
|Houston
|226
|3855
|5
|Bullock
|215
|650
|6
|Pike
|208
|1725
|0
|Colbert
|187
|2665
|2
|Hale
|179
|1270
|9
|Barbour
|177
|887
|1
|Russell
|177
|1661
|0
|Marengo
|174
|1695
|6
|Lauderdale
|169
|3920
|2
|Calhoun
|165
|4067
|3
|Wilcox
|154
|637
|7
|Choctaw
|153
|473
|10
|Cullman
|150
|3348
|1
|Clarke
|149
|1278
|2
|St. Clair
|131
|3691
|1
|Randolph
|128
|983
|7
|Marion
|124
|1305
|11
|Dale
|123
|1235
|0
|Pickens
|121
|1047
|5
|Talladega
|117
|3158
|5
|Limestone
|108
|2391
|0
|Chilton
|105
|1570
|1
|Greene
|95
|519
|4
|Winston
|91
|1318
|0
|Macon
|87
|818
|4
|Jackson
|83
|2435
|3
|Covington
|81
|1222
|1
|Henry
|81
|557
|2
|Crenshaw
|78
|790
|3
|Bibb
|76
|1409
|1
|Escambia
|75
|1257
|3
|Washington
|72
|632
|6
|Blount
|63
|1660
|1
|Lawrence
|51
|777
|0
|Monroe
|45
|613
|2
|Geneva
|44
|675
|0
|Perry
|42
|829
|0
|Conecuh
|41
|388
|1
|Coosa
|40
|299
|1
|Cherokee
|38
|987
|3
|Clay
|28
|486
|2
|Lamar
|26
|575
|0
|Fayette
|16
|674
|0
|Cleburne
|15
|249
|1
|Unknown or Out of State
|N/A
|0
|N/A