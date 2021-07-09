Alexander City Schools teachers will be getting their 2% pay raise one month earlier than the rest of the state in a recommendation approved by the board of education Thursday.
While the 2% raise passed by the state legislature in May doesn't kick in until October, the beginning of the fiscal year, the Alexander City Board of Education voted unanimously to implement the 2% pay raise in September using local funds. Board member Brett Pritchard was absent.
"What I asked the board to do is start those a month early in September so their first paycheck coming back from the summer will actually have that pay raise on it," Alex City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said.
The pay raise kicks in even earlier for some school personnel, including support staff, whose contracts begin July 1.
Starting in October, those salary increases will be reimbursed by the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE). The raise will bring the state's minimum starting salary for teachers from $40,873 to $41,690 for those with bachelor's degrees and from $47,001 to $47,941 for those with master's degrees. Pay increases with experience, topping out at over $70,000 for a doctorate-holding teacher with 27-plus years in the field, under the new salary schedule.
Alabama's new education budget also includes a one-time adjustment to the pay matrix, such that teachers with more than nine years of education will receive a slightly higher pay increase.
In 2020-2021, Alex City teachers had 11 years of experience on average and an average salary of $51,257.