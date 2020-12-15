The Tallapoosa County Board of Education approved a construction contract Monday to rebuild Dadeville High School’s field house, after nearly an hour of debate.
The new field house will cost $2 million, about $500,000 over the original estimate, and will be built as a separate construction project from the Dadeville High School gym. The gym, originally intended to be built in combination with the field house, has not been bid to construction companies yet.
Incoming superintendent Ray Porter, who served as acting superintendent Monday in current superintendent Joe Windle’s absence, recommended the bid for the board’s approval to mixed results.
“The original project was supposed to be a gym and field house combination,” board president Carla Talton, who opposed the bid, said. Talton asked that the bid be addressed separately in the agenda from another bid to rebuild the Edward Bell Career Tech Center gym roof for $126,700. Porter recommended the bids be voted on as a single line item instead of two separate votes.
Board member Linda Daniel asked why the field house was being built before the gym.
“My question is, just looking at all these problems that they’ve got at that gym right now, would that not seem like it should be ahead of a field house?” she said.
Porter said it would take months to get a new bid approved and the sooner they built the field house, the sooner they could move on to the gym.
According to Porter, projects take about 90s days to get a bid, plus another 30 to 60 days to get approved by the building commission. The field house was put up for contract bids before Porter was acting superintendent.
“I have a letter from the administration of Dadeville High School,” Porter said. “It says that they want to get to the quickest possible way to a gym, be it remodeled or built.”
In the meantime, Porter said, the football team would have a new field house.
“(The football coach) can’t be competitive without a field house,” Porter said. “We have a bid on the table for a field house. We can immediately follow that up once we get our building projects underway with a bid on the gym.”
Dadeville’s gym and field house capital project was originally budgeted at $6.8 million, $1.5 million of which was estimated to cover the field house.
The field house is used by the Dadeville football team and the performance gym by the basketball, volleyball and wresting teams. Both suffer from serious drainage and upkeep issues. At one point the gym was infested with bats.
“I think we would be doing the community of Dadeville a great disservice if we don’t at least try to at least modify the plans for this facility that came in over bid,” Talton said. “I don’t think it was an accident that that happened.”
Porter disagreed.
“You can’t hold me hostage to a bad plan,” he said. “I ran (for superintendent) so that I might have some integrity and keep this system moving forward.”
According to Talton, the board was not told plans were being drawn up without the gym until the week prior.
“We have not had anything discussed with us about building just the field house,” Talton said. “I am saying that going forward, I hope that we are not blindsided by something like this again.”
Also present at the meeting was Dadeville football coach Roger McDonald, who was hired in April.
“I’ll ask you one question, and I don’t want to put you in the middle of anything — can you be competitive in the field house now, yes or no?” Porter asked McDonald.
“I’d say to answer that better than the competitive part, it is very unsafe,” McDonald said. McDonald said the football team was doing some workouts outside on the concrete because the building can’t fit everyone safely.
The board approved the Dadeville and Edward Bell bids in a three to one vote, with board members Martin Johnson, Michael Carter and Linda Daniel for and Carla Talton against. Daniel, originally on the fence, cast the deciding vote. Board member Matilda Woodyard-Hamilton was not present.
Porter will be sworn in as superintendent in January.
In other news, Tallapoosa County Board of Education:
• Approved “Operation Above and Beyond,” awarding $200 bonuses to full-time employees and $100 for contract employees for their hard work despite the COVID-19 pandemic
• Approved the purchase of a three-acre plat of land next to McKelvey Baseball Field from Frank Pearson for $9,950
• Approved the appointment of director of student services and public relations Casey Davis as deputy superintendent, effective immediately