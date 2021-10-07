Ron Messer lives alone in his friend Bill Ponder's old family home, but the house south of Dadeville is always pristine.
"I try to keep my house tidy, because when I don't, he lets me know he's not happy," Messer said, referring not to Ponder, but his great-great-grandfather who built the 19th-century abode.
According to Messer, a lifelong believer in ghosts, it's only when the house is messy or the leaves aren't raked that he hears doors slam at 3 a.m., or sees a man in turn-of-the-century dress.
"I've seen him a couple of times out in the yard — I know it's him, because I explained what he looked like to Bill's mother," Messer said. "The last time I had a really big run-in with him I was doing some work in the house and everything was messed up."
The historical marker outside the home commemorates that original occupant, William Carl Roeck, a German horticulturist who immigrated to the United States before the Civil War, "doing gardens for well to-do people," Messer said.
Roeck was later drawn into the Confederate Army and stationed in Tallapoosa County, where he spotted a "pretty red-headed girl" washing clothes in the creek beside what would eventually become his home.
"He wasn't even a citizen then," Messer said. "But in those days, that didn't matter."
After the war, Roeck returned to Dadeville, married the redhead and built the house in which his family would live for generations.
"They said at one time this place was immaculate," Messer said. The horticulturist — clearly a neat nick — kept a beautiful home and garden, with grapes, pear trees, asparagus and a fish pond. Roeck let his grandchildren eat the fruit he grew, "But he wouldn't let them pick it," Messer said. "He had to go out there and get it himself."
Ponder was the last of Roeck's descendants to live in the house, before he moved into his mother's old home when she died. Not willing to part with his family home, however, he got his friend Messer to move in ("It's like I've never left," Ponder said during a visit).
The decorative result is an eclectic mix of relics from the Bill Ponder and half Cherokee, half-Scottish Ron Messer families. Each room is filled with antique art and furniture, curios, Messer's own paintings and fox figurines — Messer's middle name is Slyfox. Perhaps the most valuable piece of furniture, according to Messer, is a tiny sofa built before the Revolutionary War.
"Everything in it represents the 13 colonies," Messer said, pointing out the 13 ladder-rungs on its back.
The sofa is loaded with stuffed animals as a polite deterrence from sitting on the fragile antique. "I would hate to see it break— I would probably just sit down and cry," he said.
The sofa sits in the central hallway, which used to be a dogtrot, with the living and bedrooms all opening up to it for ventilation in the days before air conditioning. The dogtrot-turned-hallway leads to a sunroom that used to be a porch, and the kitchen used to be detached from the house, next to a well that still stands.
"According to Bill's mom, when she was a little girl this was like a pantry," Messer said of what is now the narrow kitchen. "At the time, the kitchen was a separate house. They did that to keep the (main) house from burning down."