Thursday was the last day at Alexander City fire station for EMT Tim Jones.
“He’s been a great employee for the fire department for these years he’s been here,” fire chief Reese McAlister said at Jones’ retirement lunch. “I don’t know how to explain how many runs he’s made; he’s made a lot more than I have. We’re going to miss him when he’s gone.”
After nearly two decades in emergency medical services, Jones has seen “a few things that stick in your mind, and probably always will stick in your mind.”
“The biggest thing about it is helping people,” he said.
Jones did name one downside to being a first responder.
“A lot of times when you make the run and you take them to the hospital and leave them, a lot of times you never know the outcome,” he said.
Jones worked at Russell Corp before joining the fire department 17 years ago.
“I’d always, for a long time, thought about doing something like this and never did pursue it,” Jones said.
When Russell Corp began shutting down its Alex City operations, Jones took the opportunity as a career change.
Jones hasn’t retrieved any cats from anyone’s roof, but when recalling his career highlights one canine rescue springs to mind.
“I was one paramedic on a house fire. It was a dog that was inside and we got it out and resuscitated it and brought it back,” Jones said. “That was pretty cool.”
Alexander City mayor Woody Baird congratulated Jones at the fire station Wednesday.
“It’s a day we all look forward to when we can take off,” Baird said. “But I have a feeling if you’re like everybody else that I know that gets retired, Andrea’s going to have plenty for you to do when you go home.”
After the speeches, Jones and his former colleagues celebrated with burgers from the grill.
“The hardest thing about leaving is the people,” Jones said.
Jones said a lot of people there Thursday were there when he started. He intends to visit when he can.
“Alex City Fire Department, thank you for everything,” he said. “It’s been a good ride.”