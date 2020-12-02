Tallapoosa County Schools reported an uptick in COVID-19 cases following Thanksgiving break, most notably at Dadeville High School where five students, one staff member and four family members were reported to have tested positive in a single day.
The 10 cases, which were reported on Monday and disclosed by Tallapoosa County Schools Tuesday, have resulted in over 50 students being in quarantine, 32 of whom due to contact with a staff member. Another individual is symptomatic and still pending test results.
All five Tallapoosa County schools reported positive cases Tuesday, including seven family members at Dadeville Elementary, three family members at Reeltown Elementary and two family members and one student at Reeltown High School.
At Horseshoe Bend School, three students and three parents tested positive for COVID-19 since Thanksgiving Day, causing another 17 students to quarantine. Four more people are possible positives with test results pending.
Tallapoosa County Schools superintendent Joe Windle said the numbers were good despite there being an uptick in quarantines.
“We have no intention of closing,” Windle said Tuesday.
On Monday, Alexander City Schools (ACS) returned to face-to-face learning after a week and two weeks of virtual learning due to an outbreak predominately in Alexander City Middle School.
According to Alex City Schools’ COVID-19 report, 17 students across six schools are currently positive, including eight students at Stephens Elementary School and four students at Benjamin Russell. Six staff members across the six schools and central office are also currently positive.
On Tuesday, Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statement urging Alabama school systems to return to face-to-face learning, one day after Montgomery Public Schools announced it will go remote on Dec. 7.
“As we are learning more about COVID-19, we are seeing more and more clear evidence pointing out that our students are safe in the classroom with strong health protocols in place,” Ivey said. “As we begin the holiday season and contemplate a return to a normalcy in 2021, I strongly urge our education leadership on both the state and local levels to return to in-person instruction as soon as possible.”