Despite the challenges of the past year, Alexander City Mayor Tommy Spraggins believes the city is poised for the next great thing.
A year ago today, former Mayor Jim Nabors died, throwing then-Alexander City City Council president Spraggins into the mayor’s office. Then along came the challenges of the death of Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance’s Don McClellan, COVID-19 and a major storm. Spraggins relied on his years of experience at Russell Corp. and Russell Medical and pressed on.
“I just started dealing with the issues,” Spraggins said. “I’m not saying it’s the same as the business management but it’s dealing with people and issues. You have a list of issues and challenges so you try and prioritize what is most important.”
Spraggins said the experience at Russell was crucial when he first took over as mayor one year ago. Similar to how he learned the various divisions and departments of Russell Corp. to develop information systems, he set to learning the city.
“I tried to immerse myself in the city and learn more about it than I knew as president of the council,” Spraggins said. “It meant I started visiting the different departments. I met them on their turf. We just talked and got them to tell me about their area. I asked, ‘What do you do? What are your biggest issues?’”
Spraggins said time as city council president prepared him a little but not to the depth of what was needed to run a city, which is an organization with 320 employees.
“As a councilmember you are on the fringes, that’s my take on it,” Spraggins said. “Your job is not to really get involved in day-to-day city activities. As mayor you are immersed in all of the activities of the city. You are really learning what happens in the utility department, the police department, fire department, public works and all the different areas. It’s also management of employees. With that number of people, there will always be challenges and issues that come up. When you are on the council you don’t really deal with that.”
Wanting to keep his connections to community service, Spraggins ran for city council. He was comfortable with his position on the council as president. But Nabors’ death and Spraggins’ immediate ascension to mayor was jolt to the lifestyle he was getting accustomed to after a lengthy career in information technology.
“I was retired, still getting to play golf and see my grandkids, do things I wanted to do and travel,” Spraggins said. “All of a sudden, the mayor passed away that Sunday night and I’m at city hall the next morning. It was a big shock to my life.”
Spraggins said Alexander City has continued on projects developed under Nabors such as the rental ordinance and its inspections of rental properties while expanding projects such as the municipal complex. Spraggins’ vision and way of leading an organization is similar to that of Nabors.
“Mayor Nabors and I had a good relationship,” Spraggins said. “I worked for him for one of my bosses for about eight years (at Russell). I liked his style of management. We got along well together. We might have slightly different ideas for the city but we all have the same common goal: We want to make Alexander City a better place to live. We want to make sure you are looking out for all citizens of the city.”
Spraggins believes many pieces to the puzzle are already in place to improve life for citizens in Alexander City.
“I think we need to have good relationships between our different organizations in the city — (Alexander City Chamber of Commerce), (Main Street Alexander City) and the Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance,” Spraggins said. “I believe it is coming along. It’s getting stronger. We all have similar goals and we want to work towards those goals. I don’t care who gets credit. I just want it to happen. (My) name doesn’t have to be attached to it. If we all had that mindset, I think a lot could happen. I think everybody has that same mindset. We are all focused on our areas but we are working to the same goal.”
Spraggins believes Lake Martin and its lakeshore residents are key components to growing all of Alexander City.
“We want more options for people, not just the lake residents,” Spraggins said. “To help Alexander City, we really have to tie the lake to Alexander City. We have to get that connection deeper than it is already. We want the people on the lake to feel like they are more apart of the city. I’m not talking about from a sales-tax standpoint. We know Alexander City will benefit from more commercial, retail and restaurants if the lake is associated with it.”
Spraggins worked for Russell Corp. for 37 years then another six years at Russell Medical before fully retiring in 2016. It was those 43 years in business that has helped guide him through this past year as mayor.
“It’s not like I haven’t managed big groups of people or budgets before,” Spraggins said. “(At Russell Corp.), the operating budget I was working with was $20 million and a capital budget of $10 million. I had a lot of direct reports. It was related to the business world and in an information technology way.”
Discovering the ins and outs of different departments has helped Spraggins along the way.
“I have been learning about fire, police and utilities,” Spraggins said. “City government is a different but similar story to business. I haven’t gotten a PhD in anything but I have learned a lot along the way.”