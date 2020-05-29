Authorities said an argument may be what led to gunshots along Highway 280 and Old Dark Road on Thursday afternoon.
One person sustained a gunshot and another was injured. Two others are being questioned by the Alexander City Police Department.
“It sounds like two vehicles were driving down the road from Kellyton shooting at each other,” Alexander City police chief Jay Turner said. “It may have stemmed from an argument. They turned onto Old Dark Road and one vehicle ran into the back of the other.”
Even after an accident, things still escalated.
“It appears everyone got out of the vehicles and shots were going back and forth between the parties,” Turner said. “Our officers arrived shortly after and found one with a gunshot wound, another that had been assaulted. The two injured were taken by police vehicle to Russell Medical for treatment.”
Turner said the two uninjured people from the incident were taken to the Alexander City Police Department. No arrests had been made as of Thursday evening and the case remains under investigation.