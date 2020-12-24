The Canadian North America Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has tracked Santa’s whereabouts on Christmas eve for 65 years. This year is no different. After being vaccinated by Dr. Anthony Fauci himself, Santa has dawned a mask in order to deliver joy and toys to children around the world.
NORAD expects for St. Nikolas to arrive above Alexander City between 9:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m.
Santa is taking his normal route, starting at the international dateline. Zig-zagging his way westward across Australia, Asia, Europe and Africa before reaching the North American coastline.
While the defense of Canada and the United States is NORAD's top Priority, every year NORAD assumes the supplementary mission of tracking Santa as he travels around the world.