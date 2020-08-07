Gov. Kay Ivey is calling on all Alabamians.
She said wearing a mask is a small sacrifice and each citizen should do his or her part.
"Mask up, Alabama," she said.
The state's current mask mandate is set to expire at the end of August.
Updated: August 7, 2020 @ 8:44 pm
