PHOTOS: Untied Way 2022 Kickoff

1 of 11

The United Way kicked off their 2022 campaign Tuesday evening. This year’s theme: “hometown heroes.”

“We all have those people in our lives who we look up to and they are simply our heroes,” said Abby Guy, this year's Campaign Chair.

This year's goal was set at $515,000. The pace setter, Russell Medical Center raised $30,882.36 towards the goal.

“It’s a privilege to be this year’s pace setter,” said Russell Medical CEO Jim Peace “Especially coming off of Covid, and all that the community and our hospital did.”

Donations so far include Russell Medical Center $30,882.36, United Way Staff $10,250, Red Feather Society $2,000, Advanced Donations $461.03 and a Memorial $150 that brings the total to $44,393.39, which is 9% of the 515,000 goal.

United Way raised $505,597.31 in their 2021 campaign “CHANGE - Together We Can Make A Difference.” They helped 23,074 people through their agencies and initiatives.

Those looking to donate can do so at www.unitedwaylakemartin.org

Those looking for help from United Way can dial 2-1-1.

Tags