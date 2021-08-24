Online access to our web content is free for current print subscribers. Your Subscriber ID is the six digit number above your name located at the top, right side of your bill. If you don't have your bill handy, just call our Circulation Department between 8 and 5 at 256-234-4281.
Russell Medical Center announces they raised $30882.36 toward the 2022 United Way Campaign at the United Way Kickoff at Central Alabama Community College in Alexander City, Ala on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. No injuries were reported. [Tallapoosa Publishers/ Jake Arthur]
Jake Arthur
The United Way kicked off their 2022 campaign Tuesday evening. This year’s theme: “hometown heroes.”
“We all have those people in our lives who we look up to and they are simply our heroes,” said Abby Guy, this year's Campaign Chair.
This year's goal was set at $515,000. The pace setter, Russell Medical Center raised $30,882.36 towards the goal.
“It’s a privilege to be this year’s pace setter,” said Russell Medical CEO Jim Peace “Especially coming off of Covid, and all that the community and our hospital did.”
Donations so far include Russell Medical Center $30,882.36, United Way Staff $10,250, Red Feather Society $2,000, Advanced Donations $461.03 and a Memorial $150 that brings the total to $44,393.39, which is 9% of the 515,000 goal.
United Way raised $505,597.31 in their 2021 campaign “CHANGE - Together We Can Make A Difference.” They helped 23,074 people through their agencies and initiatives.