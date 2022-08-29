Today in Alexander City History
Buy Now

BRHS quarterback Bryant Horn cuts up the field during the team's 2012 game that resulted in 14-7 victory for the Wildcats. 

 File / The Outlook

As part of The Outlook’s ongoing coverage of Alexander City’s 150th anniversary, we are reflecting on important historical events that have defined our city. In this new series, The Outlook shares photos from the city's past. 

Today in Alexander City history
Buy Now

Sneaking in from the one-yard stripe is Ray Carlisle (15) of the Benjamin Russell Wildcats. Carlisle’s touchdown during the game on Friday, Sept. 12, 1969 was one of two tallies the team cashed in that game that ultimately helped in the team’s victory over the Indians. 
Today in Alexander City history:
Buy Now

 

 
Today in Alexander City history:
Buy Now

Wildcats head coach Don Roberts and quarterback Bryon Smiley talk over a play during a practice scrimmage on August. 14, 1984 as the team’s first season game neared.

 
Today in Alexander City history:
Buy Now

Junior quarterback Michael Hill winces as he takes a lick during a New Site afternoon practice in late August 1984. Warriors head coach Mike Boyd watches the action from behind. 
Today in Alexander City history
Buy Now

The Outlook's coverage on the 2012 winning game at the time. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you