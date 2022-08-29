Sneaking in from the one-yard stripe is Ray Carlisle (15) of the Benjamin Russell Wildcats. Carlisle’s touchdown during the game on Friday, Sept. 12, 1969 was one of two tallies the team cashed in that game that ultimately helped in the team’s victory over the Indians.
As part of The Outlook’s ongoing coverage of Alexander City’s 150th anniversary, we are reflecting on important historical events that have defined our city. In this new series, The Outlook shares photos from the city's past.
With football season returning to Tallapoosa County this month, we highlight spectacular local sports through the decades.
1969: Winning streak
Benjamin Russell High School started the football season of 1969 strong and won its second straight match amid a jam packed crowd 53 years ago. It was the first home contest of the season for the Wildcats that year, with the team winning over the Wetumpka Indians, with a score of 13-12.
1978: Out of reach
This year, all eyes focused on Goodwater as the town’s high school quarterback Michael Harrison sped past the competition during the season opener.
Harrison dodged and weaved across the field, ultimately avoiding a tackle that became a play highlight. In avoiding the reach of the Yellow Jacket defenders, Harrison helped the Bulldogs put up a final score of 41-3.
1984: Huddle up
This month nearly 40 years ago, the Wildcats prepared for their first challenger of the 1984 season. In this photo, Benjamin Russell High School head football coach Don Roberts trained his team for the season opener at Stanhope-Elmore.
Shooting for the stars: That same year, the New Site Warriors practiced with much optimism as 17 senior starters returned for the season, a player composition many believed at the time would carry the team to its first state playoff.
2012: Eyes on the ball
A decade ago this month, Dadeville High School celebrated its win over Holtville, marking the season with a 47-20 domination during the fall home game.
