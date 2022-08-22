As part of The Outlook’s ongoing coverage of Alexander City’s 150th anniversary, we want to reflect on important historical events that have defined our city. In this new series, The Outlook shares photos from the city's past.
1968: “Come Back, Little Sheba”
In 1952, Hollywood actress Shirley Booth won an Oscar for her performance “Come Back, Little Sheba”, a famous movie about a lost dog. In the film, Booth becomes best friends with a dog named Sheba, but the animal runs away at one point and Booth must desperately search for her only companion. The dog never returns tragically in the film.
Sixteen years later, a similar story happened in Alexander City. This tale, however, has a happier ending.
Thomas Roberson's four children hunted for their dog Sheba after she disappeared one August day in 1968. The children looked for their Boston terrier along their neighborhood for weeks only for the pet to come home a month later with several puppies in tow.
1978: Camp Hill man catches 5-foot rattler
Robert Burton’s peaceful drive through Camp Hill ended suddenly on August 24, 1978. The Robinson Foundry employee encountered more than he bargained for when a snake about as long as he was tall slithered across the road. The 5-foot rattlesnake crawled in front’s Burton’s vehicle, forcing him to kill the big reptile.
Well, it seems the more things change, the more they stay the same. Students 40 years ago also showed off their pearly whites as the 1981 school year got underway. In this photo, a group of nearly 20 kindergartens grinned as they met their classmates for the first time.
2000: Who said Elvis is Dead
The King of Rock and Roll lives, at least, that is what some in Alexander City say. This week, 20 years ago, residents at Meadows On Hillabee Assisted Living received a surprise. The King Himself, also known as Kenny Dean, performed the singer’s greatest hits for residents on August 16, 2000, in honor of National Elvis Week. The performance at the time marked the 23rd anniversary of Presley’s death.
