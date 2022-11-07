In 1974, Radney Elementary hosted a trivia game which tested students knowledge of the annual holiday. Students also dressed in military uniforms and saluted in a show of respect to America's military heroes.
During the 28th anniversary of the holiday, a special guest visited the Jim Pearson during their Veterans Day program. Alexander City Mayor Charles Bailey joined alongside the Gold Star Mothers of Alexander City in a memorial service for fallen veterans.
Local military and community leaders honored Speaks in the months following his death with a dedication in honor as pictured in this photo from The Outlook's coverage of the ceremony on November 11, 1969.
With such landmarks as Horseshoe Bend National Military Park and Alabama Mills World War II Memorial, Tallapoosa County has a long history as a home for the brave and valiant.
In Alexander City, celebrating local veterans is a well-documented tradition. With Veterans Day occurring this week, we look back at past celebrations of the holiday.
1969: A lasting tribute
Most American soldiers are rarely recorded in history for their deeds. However, that was not the case in Alexander City during the 15th anniversary of Veterans Day.
On November 11, 1969, military and community leaders honored Captain Mac Wayne Speaks by enshrining his name into the institution to which he devoted his life. On that day, the Alexander City National Guard Armory was officially dedicated to the local Guardsman who was killed in action during the Vietnam War earlier that year.
He was described by his fellow soldiers as among the finest soldiers they knew, according to The Outlook reporting at the time.
Patriotism begins young
Keeping alive the memories of those that have sacrificed often falls upon the young, a responsibility Alexander City’s youth have happily championed during local schools Veterans Day festivities throughout the years.
1985: A recognition delayed, but never forgotten
Alexander City residents don’t forget veterans, and they proved that on December 3, 1985. Veston Peters of Alexander City received a long-overdue honor. Peters received a bronze star medal for his bravery during World War II after a mix-up prevented him from being acknowledged for over 40 years.
Despite all the years that had passed, Peters remarked seeing the medal with great enjoyment during an interview with The Outlook at the time.
