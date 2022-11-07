TIH Veterans Day

With hands over hearts, Jim Pearson students recited the Pledge of Allegiance during a Veterans Day school celebration in 2017. 

With such landmarks as Horseshoe Bend National Military Park and Alabama Mills World War II Memorial, Tallapoosa County has a long history as a home for the brave and valiant. 

Local military and community leaders honored Speaks in the months following his death with a dedication in honor as pictured in this photo from The Outlook's coverage of the ceremony on November 11, 1969. 
In 1974, Radney Elementary hosted a trivia game which tested students knowledge of the annual holiday. Students also dressed in military uniforms and saluted in a show of respect to America's military heroes. 
During the 28th anniversary of the holiday, a special guest visited the Jim Pearson during their Veterans Day program. Alexander City Mayor Charles Bailey joined alongside the Gold Star Mothers of Alexander City in a memorial service for fallen veterans. 
Veston Peters displayed his bronze star proudly during an interview with The Outlook in December 1985. 

