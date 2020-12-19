Car Fire on 280 Stops Traffic
A firefighter sprays water on the remaining embers of a car fire on U.S. Highway 280 which resulted in traffic being stopped in east and westbound lanes, just outside of Alexander City on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Officers report that no one was injured in the blaze.

 Jake Arthur

Firefighters responded to a car fire on U.S. Highway 280 on Friday night just outside of Alexander City.

Officers reported that nobody was injured in the blaze.