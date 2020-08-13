Main Street Alexander City is looking to spruce up its downtown with a splash of color and creativity from local artists.
One of the nonprofit organization’s missions is to improve the appearance and function of everything visual in downtown. Main Street is hoping to capture the many characteristics that make Alexander City unique through painted crosswalks and murals and is looking for local artists’ input.
“We really want the artists to be creative when submitting their rendering ideas,” Main Street executive director Stacey Jeffcoat said. “We know we want something bright and colorful but there are so many ways an artist can go that are great nods to our community.”
Main Street is now accepting renderings and proposals for first for painting downtown crosswalks and creating a mural on the side of the JR’s Sports Bar building that faces the parking lot.
“We would like to start with a mural on the side of JR’s because that’s kind of a blank canvas,” Jeffcoat said. “A lot of people park there and walk to other businesses so it’s a good starting point — and it’s a big one.”
The parking lot area is seen as the back of many buildings and currently unappealing. Adding a large visual aid such as a mural would make the space feel more like a destination.
“We want to add some beautification in that back area,” Jeffcoat said. “Also a lot of these murals get on mural trails and people make it a point to come through the area and want to take pictures in front of them. It’s something we’re striving for from a tourism perspective as well and increasing foot traffic downtown.”
The idea of painting crosswalks is two-fold.
“It adds some artsy aesthetics to our downtown and it also draws attention to the crosswalks,” Jeffcoat said. “This acts is a safety feature as well letting people know where to cross the street.”
The idea of incorporating these creative elements to downtown really came to fruition when Main Street Alabama did a resource refresh in April 2019. After evaluation over a three-day period, this was one of the team’s recommendations to elevate the area.
“It’s something Main Street has been wanting to do for a couple years now,” Jeffcoat said. “So when they presented some renderings of future crosswalks and murals, that’s really where it all started. When we saw those renderings of what those areas could be it really sparked our desire to do something similar.”
Jeffcoat created a Facebook post Wednesday asking artists to submit renderings and ideas and in less than 24 hours the feedback was overwhelming.
“I’ve already gotten a lot of emails and interest from people inquiring about the post,” Jeffcoat said.
Additional details including a deadline and guidelines for the artwork will be released by Main Street in the coming days. Be sure to check the Main Street Alexander City Facebook page for updates.
Those interested in submitting a rendering should email Jeffcoat at sjeffcoatmainstreetac@gmail.com.