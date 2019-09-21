Run the ball. A lot.
That was the game plan for Horseshoe Bend’s football team Friday night in a Class 2A Region 4 matchup with Central Coosa.
And it worked. Easily.
Gavin Brazzell and Chandler McMath had their way with the Cougars, combining for 338 rushing yards and four touchdowns as the Generals defeated Coosa, 36-6.
“They were too spread out,” Brazzell said. “They weren’t crashing down. Scoring as many times as we did felt good since we haven’t scored in the last three games.”
It started up front and started early for HBS (1-4, 1-2). The Generals knew they could take advantage of some defensive line woes for the Cougars (0-4, 0-2) and they did just that. From the opening drive, Horseshoe Bend ran it early and often. Brazzell broke off back-to-back rushes to get into enemy territory. He then hit another big hole and found space for 18 yards before McMath helped him into the red zone with a 15-yard carry of his own.
One play later, Brazzell shot up the middle for a 14-yard score. It was his first of three touchdowns.
“It starts with our offensive line,” HBS coach Jeremy Phillips said. “The offensive line showed up (Friday night). We got on our blocks and stayed on our blocks. That whole unit showed up. I’ve been telling them all year once they show up, we’re going to start seeing results and it showed (Friday). It opened up monster holes for Gavin and Chandler and they were able to make plays once they hit them.”
Getting off to that good start set the stage for what was to come, as the Generals moved the ball methodically throughout the night. Horseshoe Bend put the ball in the end zone on four of its five first-half drives.
“That was real important,” Phillips said. “It set the tone that we were going to line up and be physical and not back down. We’re not going to change who we are just because things haven’t been going our way. I think that (first touchdown) set the tone for the whole game really.”
Despite Horseshoe Bend’s rushing success, it didn’t have any truly big plays. The Generals’ longest rush was a 32-yarder by Brazzell, but they moved the ball like a well-oiled machine. Brazzell had eight carries of over 10 yards and McMath finished with seven.
“We can’t stop the run,” Coosa coach Brett Thomas said. “I would run the ball against us too. They ran it straight to the left side and up the middle over and over again. We just couldn’t stop it. We worked on it all week; we worked on it last week; we work on it every week. We go over techniques. We tried a 3-3 (defense). We went to a 4-4 too and the 4-4 slowed them down, but we were just getting blown off the line.”
Central Coosa did look like it was going to have some offensive success of its own. The Cougars converted a pair of fourth downs, including one that was fourth and 8, on their first drive. But after that, there wasn’t much to speak of.
Horseshoe Bend’s defense settled in quickly, and once Coosa standout Donta Daniel went down with an injury midway through the second quarter, there was no chance of a Cougar comeback.
“They hit two fourth-down conversions and they kept their drives alive,” Phillips said. “(Daniel) is a heck of a player. I hate to see him go down. But I thought our defense was flying around. We brought pressure. We were able to keep their quarterbacks running around and when they did throw it, for the most part, we had people covered.”
Thomas said, “Donta is an accurate passer and he can run. He reads the field real well and he’s a very smart football player. But it’s hard when you’re running for your life.”
Daniel was held out of the entire half under concussion protocol.
The victory for the Generals marks the first for Phillips as a head coach and the first at home in nearly three years.
“I’m more happy for the guys because they’ve worked hard this summer and put in a lot of work,” Phillips said. “We hadn’t been really seeing the results and that can be frustrating as a player. You’ve got me in here as a new coach telling you to do all this stuff and you ain’t been winning, so it’s just a good team win altogether.”