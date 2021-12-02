Deafening chants of “Defense” rattled through the Benjamin Russell gymnasium Thursday.
Following a furious fourth-quarter comeback the Wildcats had tied their game against Auburn at 59-59, and now with 47 seconds left, the Tigers were holding the ball, trying to drain the clock down to ensure they got the final shot.
As the clock wound below 10 seconds, Auburn guard Ja’Keith Carr picked up a screen and crossed over to his right, where he was met with a strong contest from a Benjamin Russell defender.
He pulled up over the man and got the shot away with hardly an inch of space from beyond the 3-point line.
The ball hit the net as the clock expired.
Auburn defeated Benjamin Russell 62-59 on Carr’s last-second shot Thursday, capping an outstanding game of basketball in awe-inspiring fashion.
“What a game. Wonderful. What a game,” Benjamin Russell coach Jeremy Freeman said. “What an atmosphere.”
Corri Milliner led the way for Benjamin Russell with 23 points and his usual glut of steals.
An and-one layup from Auburn point guard Jayden Buckley set the score at 53-42 Auburn in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter.
Auburn is a Class 7A school who’s beaten Benjamin Russell once already this year and two other times in Freeman’s two-plus seasons with the Wildcats, with the two oldest victories by 42 and 35 points, respectively.
It may have been understandable for Benjamin Russell to bow out down 11 with 7:30 to play. But it didn’t.
“They followed me. I don’t quit. I don’t give up,” Freeman said. “I don’t care how devastating the obstacles may seem against us, I never give up. I stay focused on the goal. The goal is to win. And it gets tough, life is tough. But you can’t give up because it didn’t go your way in that moment.”
Following a free throw, Milliner intercepted a pass, ran the floor and had his missed layup stuck back by forward Tajayvious Calhoun to cut the lead to 53-45.
Milliner finished his next transition opportunity, got the ball at the top of the key in the Wildcats’ next halfcourt set, pump faked his defender and drove to the rim to secure a basket and a foul.
He dusted off the old-fashioned three-point play. Just like that, the lead was down to 53-50. A putback from eighth grader CeDerian Morgan capped a 9-0 run and trimmed it to 53-52 with 4:13 to play.
The teams battled back-and-forth until a floater by Buckley re extended the Tigers’ lead to 59-55. Morgan again stuck back an offensive rebound and it was 59-57.
Then it was Milliner one more time, jumping into an Auburn passing lane and running alone down the floor to lay the ball gently into the basket off the steal. For the first time since the second quarter, the game was tied.
“One thing you’ve got to understand, Corri is tall,” Freeman said. “He’s 6’3, 6’4ish and he has long arms, so he can get in there and slither in there and make those kinds of plays. He has an unbelievable knack for finding the ball in transition there, he’s got 20 steals almost in the last two games.”
Carr’s buzzer-beater followed, but Freeman said there was still a lot to be proud about from his team in the bounce-back fourth. Particularly that they did it without star point guard Chris Foster, who fouled out in the third period.
“That’s the thing I tell them, somebody else has to step up,” Freeman said. “I used a mixture of people to get that job filled in and I think they did an admirable job.”
The early stretches of the game featured a downpour of 3s, with the teams combining for eight makes from outside in the opening quarter, which ended at 16-16.
The Tigers picked up eight points from Carr during a 12-0 run in the second to take their initial advantage 32-19.
Benjamin Russell’s crowd was raucous throughout. Freeman said it’s the type of environment he loves seeing at home games.
“The student body is embracing this atmosphere,” Freeman said. “I’m so excited for them to cheer us on, to be there for four quarters. It went down, the last two games, to the last play. The last play of the game. What more can you ask for every time you come in here?”
The Wildcats continue their season at home against Dadeville Thursday.