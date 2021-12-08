Benjamin Russell girls basketball turned into victory lane with a 400-horsepower open throttle Tuesday.
After losing to the Tigers 30-24 in their first meeting earlier this season, the Wildcats beat Dadeville 44-21 on their home floor Tuesday to notch their first win of the season.
“It was important,” Benjamin Russell coach Latreisha Moon said.
Benjamin Russell led wire to wire in the contest, scoring its first possession and never letting Dadeville catch back up.
Tylicia Calhoun and Roniyah Hester each finished in double figures scoring for Benjamin Russell. Tamya Harris piloted a strong team rebounding effort and added eight points of her own.
Guard Nhylee Banks returned to the lineup for Dadeville and knocked down a few shots from outside in the losing effort. Forwards Layla Grace and D’aja Caldwell worked to mitigate some of Benjamin Russell’s advantages inside.
Prior to the season Moon stressed her team’s renewed focus on running the floor to get easy baskets in transition, and that’s what stretched its lead on several 6-0 or greater runs.
Benjamin Russell led by double digits from the middle of the second quarter onward.
“I think we’re getting more and more in shape,” Moon said. “I told the girls, talking about Dadeville, ‘We’ve got to get out and take advantage of that and just run. If we run the floor, we can beat them up and down the floor because we’ll be quicker than they are.’ I was really happy with the effort that Tylicia gave, she did a really good job tonight. And Ami Edwards.”
Harris rebounded a shot on defense and fired a seed up court to Calhoun for a transition layup to put the Wildcats up 4-0 midway through the first quarter, opening the game with a 6-0 stretch.
Calhoun picked up three fast-break layups in the contest.
“On a fast break, I’m looking for anything wide open,” Calhoun said. “I want her to just push it to me, because that’s the main thing on our team. Just win.”
Two other factors played big roles in the win for Benjamin Rusell — rebounding and defense.
On the former, the Wildcats scored several of their buckets on third or fourth chances around the rim. Harris had a big hand in that, securing a plethora of boards alongside her fellow forwards.
“We outrebounded them,” Moon said. “Tamya Harris, she did a phenomenal job, and also Bradaziah Pulliam did good. Zaria (Roberson) did good too. I was really impressed with the bigs, and I told them that in the locker room.”
Harris entered the season as one of Benjamin Russell’s most inexperienced players. Her growth could be key for the team as the season progresses.
“I just run up the court, look for the ball on fastbreak,” Harris said. “Go back, get the rebound.”
Defensively, Benjamin Russell forced six turnovers and shut Dadeville out in the first quarter while its offense gained more solid footing.
For the Wildcats, this game marked the first of what Moon feels is a very winnable set of games left on their schedule.
They travel to Opelika Thursday and their following matchup with Sylacauga is the last before a run of teams that are Class 2A or lower.
“I told them, starting tonight, we can beat everybody else on our schedule,” Moon said. “We should not lose another game on our schedule.”
Dadeville travels to Beulah the same night, looking to improve on its 3-2 record.