The Benjamin Russell Wildcats wrestling program split a tri-match Wednesday morning against Homewood and Oak Mountain.
The Wildcats won over Homewood 39-23 while Oak Mountain toppled the team 42-27.
Sports Editor
Darius Goodman graduated from South Carolina State University in 2015, has been working as a sports journalist since 2016.
