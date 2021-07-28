Online access to our web content is free for current print subscribers. Your Subscriber ID is the six digit number above your name located at the top, right side of your bill. If you don't have your bill handy, just call our Circulation Department between 8 and 5 at 256-234-4281.
Andy Anders / The Outlook Benjamin Russell hosted a three-day youth camp at the Charles E. Bailey Sportsplex Monday, July 26 through Wednesday, July 28.
Current Benjamin Russell High School players and coaches got the opportunity to help shape the future of their program this week.
The Wildcats hosted a youth football camp at the Charles E. Bailey Sportsplex that lasted from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Children from kindergarten to eighth grade were instructed by players like sophomore offensive tackle Jackson Colley, who Benjamin Russell offensive line coach Jes Smith said teaches drills exactly how he wants them to be taught.
“I really enjoy this school. Around here, this is it,” Colley said. “This is the No. 1 thing around here. We’re working to improve ourselves, and as we’re working to improve ourselves, we want to bring the younger generation up with us.
Campers rotated through stations with the players-turned-coaches while supervised by Benjamin Russell assistants. There they worked on key basics of football such as blocking, running routes, pass rush moves and man-to-man coverage.
One notable instructor outside the Wildcats’ current roster was former Benjamin Russell and current Huntingdon College linebacker Ty Brown.
“Right now we’re just working on fundamentals,” Brown said. “We start off with a big group stretch, the same way our varsity players would do it before a practice or game. Then we go defensive group, so we have two defensive back stations, two linebacker stations and two defensive line stations. Today I was working a defensive line station. We were working a club-rip, which is a pass rushing move.”
Brown has a stated interest in coaching when his playing days are done, and he demonstrated those skills by leading campers through a selection of drills.
He wants to become a defensive coordinator one day, but knows he’ll likely start coaching linebackers. Brown said he leapt at the chance to work with new Benjamin Russell head coach Aubrey Blackwell, and he’s been interning with the Wildcats this year.
“I heard he was doing a youth camp and I loved it, because when I was a kid, I think 8 or 9 years old, we had one of these,” Brown said. “Me and all my friends, we ate that up, because as a little kid in Alex City, you always want to be a Wildcat. Just to be able to come out here on Martin-Savarese field and showcase your talents and have fun with all the coaches and players, it was a great opportunity.”
After rotating through the various fundamental drills, campers participated in kicking contests and played some 7-on-7 before the end of activities.
Benjamin Russell’s high school team begins progressing toward full contact with the start of practice next week.