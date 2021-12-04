The second of two free throws for Dadeville clanged off the back iron and hung precariously in the air.
Central Coosa had been owning the glass all night in its meeting with the Tigers, creating third and fourth chances for itself to score offensively.
This time, however, forward Avontae Wilson skied over the players boxing out in front of him, secured an offensive rebound and fired it back through the net.
Dadeville’s contingent of fans erupted. With 6.1 seconds remaining in overtime, the Tigers went up 76-74 at Central Coosa High School.
“I was just glad when I saw that shot go in,” Dadeville coach Jesse Foster said. “We practice that all the time, keep it up high, and that’s exactly what he did.”
From there, Dadeville hung on to win an absolute thriller.
Philstavious Dowdell and Daquan Doss led the way for the Tigers with 18 and 16 points, respectively. Central Coosa had four players in double figures, with DeQualon Thomas leading the way at 21 points. Demarkus Sandlin had 17, Trae Butler had 14 and Majavius Culpepper had 12.
Doss found most of his success attacking the basket.
“The man who was guarding me, he was giving me my right. So I took advantage of it and took it to the right,” Doss said.
Despite the 150 points scored in Friday’s contest, no team led by more than five points in the second half or overtime.
After sophomore guard Javerious Askew drained a 3-pointer from the left corner, Dadeville held a 64-60 lead with less than three minutes to play.
Coosa stayed in the fight blow-for-blow. Butler hit a smooth turnaround jumper from the baseline to cut the lead in half, Dadeville guard Antojuan Woody responded with a strong drive and finish as the clock wound under two minutes.
Sandlin pulled in an offensive rebound and drew a foul on the Cougars’ following possession and made both free throws to set the score at 66-64 Dadeville with 1:44 left. The Tigers held the ball for an extended period of time before Dowdell found a lane to the hoop and made it a two-score game once again.
Thomas scored a lightning-quick layup to keep the Cougars alive, Dadeville missed the front end of a 1-and-1 as Butler secured the rebound and fired a brilliant pass to a wide open Cassidy Howard.
Howard laid the ball softly off the backboard and in to send the game to overtime at 68-68.
“As we kept playing, coming into the fourth quarter, I told my team, ‘Keep pushing,’” Doss said. “‘We’ve got this.’”
Butler scored five of Coosa’s six points in the extra four minutes, Doss grabbed four of Dadeville’s eight.
His ability to get to the rim in key situations came in huge during the waning minutes for the Tigers, even if Foster would like to see him dish passes out a few more times.
“He’s been playing for me ever since he was a ninth grader, he can shoot that thing, and he does pretty good handling the ball,” Foster said. “We’ve just got to start making better decisions when we’re penetrating. I tell him all the time, ‘Just kick it out, we’ve got good shooters out there.’ When he kicked that thing out, we got a couple 3s.”
Coosa took an early lead off a 13-2 extended run to go ahead 20-7 in the early stretches, but 3-pointers from Askew and Doss with a trio of buckets by Dowdell helped the Tigers respond with a 16-5 stretch of their own.
“Askew, he can shoot it,” Foster said.
After both sides exchanged multiple 3s, Dadeville took its first lead on a layup from Woody. It held a 37-35 advantage at halftime.
Dadeville continues its stretch of road games with a matchup at Benjamin Russell Tuesday. Central Coosa stays at home to take on Childersburg the same day.