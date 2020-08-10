Ms. Deborah Barnett Evers
1951 - 2020
A Private Family Graveside Service for Ms. Deborah B. Evers, 69, of Dadeville, will be Monday, August 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Eagle Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Taylor Gurley will officiate.
Ms. Evers passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Bethany House. She was born on March 19, 1951 in Birmingham, Alabama to Derrell Barnett and Virginia Hedlund Barnett. She was an active member of Eagle Creek Baptist Church and had worked for many years as a clerk at the Probate Judge's office. She was known by her family as "Susie Homemaker" because growing up she was a wife and mother in training. Her dog, Sugar, had been her faithful companion for the last 11 years. Although she was raised in Sylacauga, Eagle Creek truly became her home.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Webster (Greg) of Quesnel, BC, Canada; son, Andrew Vanderwerf (Rachel) of Seabeck, WA; sisters, Patty Barnett (Pam Smith) of San Luis, CO; brother, John Barnett (Sharon) of Houston, TX ; step-children, LeAnne Moran (Randy) of Jacksons Gap, Jay Evers (Kelley) of Birmingham, Richard McGill (Cynthia) Greensboro, AL; grandchildren, Molly Webster, Chandler Vanderwerf, , Brent Vanderwerf, Grady Evers, Wen Evers, J. R. Moran (Sarah), Michael McGill, Mark McGill (Sarah), Tyler McGill, Ben McGill (Mary Catherine); Aunts Kate Lightsey and Anna Weinfurter; and several nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Evers; her parents; and sister, JoAnn Barnett.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Eagle Creek Cemetery Fund 9540 Horseshoe Bend Road Dadeville, AL 36853 or to the Eagle Creek Baptist Church Building Fund 3550 Church Road, Jacksons Gap, AL 36861.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com.
Langley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.