Mr. Willie Todd of Goodwater, Alabama passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Princeton Baptist Medical Center, Birmingham, Alabama.Final arrangements pending. Final Arrangements Entrusted to Armour's Memorial Funeral Home.
