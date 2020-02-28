Rarely do renovation projects come in on time and on budget but it appears Alexander City’s new municipal complex might very well do both.
“We got a great building, a great architect and a great contractor,” Alexander City community development director Al Jones said. “JMR+H did a great job in evaluating the building to start with and Central Contracting of Wetumpka found no unknown issues or surprises in demolition.”
Jones said he was pleasantly surprised no problems were found.
“It is highly unusual to not find any issues in a renovation project this size,” Jones said. “It is a testament to what the architects did. It just reinforces it was the right building, the right architect and the right contractor.”
Jones said the Russell Sales Office was the only building in Alexander City capable of consolidating 200 employees under one roof.
Alexander City Mayor Tommy Spraggins said decades of neglect in other city buildings forced leaders to look at replacing the police department, public works, meter readers building and city hall. Spraggins said recent weather highlighted the reason for moving.
“The police department is a disaster,” Spraggins said. “With all the rain, it is running down the walls – it’s awful.”
Spraggins said at the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce State of the City luncheon, many efficiencies will be seen.
“We are currently scattered all around town,” Spraggins said. “We are in eight buildings and we are going to one. It will be easier to communicate amongst.”
Spraggins and Jones also noted it will be easier for citizens as most of the city’s functions will be under the roof of the new municipal complex.
The building and 56 acres was purchased for $2.55 million last year and Central Contracting was awarded the $9.3 million low bid for renovations. Original estimates put renovation costs at $6.7 million and move in date of this summer but it was before the Alexander City City Council approved a change in scope of the project. In August the council approved building out the third floor of the building to house the gas, water, electric departments and the meter readers increasing original cost estimates and timelines.
“It did not go over budget,” Jones said. “It was a change in plans and the costs were known upfront before the council approved it.”
Jones said he and public works director Gerard Brewer searched for an architect who could handle a project like this.
“We found out they did the renovations for the old Alabama Supreme Court building for the Retirement Systems of Alabama,” Jones said. “We tried to determine if they could be chosen for a project like this and they have done several municipal complexes. We felt like JMR+H was a good fit.”
The demolition required the removal of a prodigious amount of debris.
“In the HVAC system alone 1 million pounds was removed,” Jones said. “That is 25 18-wheeler truck loads.”
And that was just the beginning of the removal of debris. Jones said 100 40-cubic-yard containers of construction debris outside of the HVAC system, chiefly wall and flooring materials were removed.
“The largest dump truck the city has is 21-cubic yards,” Jones said. “That would be 191 loads of material.”
Jones said materials that could be recycled were and were not put in the 100 containers of waste.
The weather has presented some issues. The once bronze roof is being replaced. With all the rain, it has prevented the installation of a new roof.
“We are elated to see the dry weather to get the roof done,” Jones said. “It was designed to be bronze but faded to green; it will be bronze again as when the building was first constructed.”
The 24 inches of rain this year has seeped in through the venerable roof and prevented contractors from installing drywall but Jones said because no issues were found in demolition, the Oct. 8 completion date is still easily reachable.
Spraggins said moving into the newly renovated complex will not be an easy task.
“It won’t be a move in one weekend,” Spraggins said.
Spraggins said he has appointed Brewer head of a committee to come up with the plan to move into the facility. The committee will have representatives from all of the city’s departments.
Spraggins also said, the city will soon seek ideas on what to do with the buildings it is moving out of.
“We will make decisions before we move out of the buildings,” Spraggins said. “We don’t want to move and just have those buildings empty.”
Spraggins said one idea in the city hall area is to construct a performing arts center that will have multiple programs available to large parts of the community.
Jones believes the public will be wowed by the municipal complex when it is completed just as the community was when Russell Corp. built it decades ago.
“Even now with the construction, it looks like a new building,” Jones said. “I think the public will be surprised by the functionality of the building.”