The Tallapoosa County Board of Education has voted to transfer the school district’s sixth grade instruction to Dadeville High School, relocating the grade-level from its current location at Dadeville Elementary School.
The Board of Education voted to approve the recommendation from Superintendent Ray Porter Monday night, following his ongoing conversations with administrators and faculty at the two schools.
Porter explained that he hopes the change in instruction will address several issues, firstly of which is maintaining educational standards between grade-levels. He also added that another benefit of the middle-school grade classes being in closer proximity is lower maturity gaps between students.
“Socially, sixth graders are not what sixth graders used to be. Children are just maturing much more quickly than I have in the past. There's a maturity gap that didn't exist for elementary students so that will need to be addressed as well,” he said.
The recommendation will now go to the Alabama Department of Education for final approval and if approved, the transition would likely go into effect during the 2022-23 school year.
Bullet points
• Wharf Casual Seafood has announced construction will soon begin on the Alexander City location. The restaurant faced several hurdles and red tape – including waiting on its ALDOT permit – but now with construction soon underway, the restaurant hopes to open in early 2023.
• The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will temporarily close all driver license offices, including the two in Tallapoosa County, next week as part of a statewide effort to roll out a new modernized driver license system. With the new system, drivers should be able to cut their wait times at the courthouse down, as the new system allows drivers the ability to pre-apply for an Alabama Driver License and enter all necessary information prior to visiting a local office.
• Business owners around Dadeville’s courthouse square raised concerns, yet again, at courthouse employees parking in front of their establishments. The commission constructed a new parking lot on the southeast corner of the square last year, but the lot isn’t lit yet.