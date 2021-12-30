Welcome to Field Notes, The Alexander City Outlook's member-exclusive newsletter delivered every Thursday to your inbox.
Xavier Moon, the former Central Coosa basketball guard who signed a 10-day NBA deal Sunday, averaged not just a state-leading 33.8 points per game in his senior season with the Cougars but also 3.2 steals. That mark would be the third-best ever in an NBA season if it happened at that level.
In 2019, he and his uncle and fellow pro Jamario Moon played side-by-side against Terrell Owens in a Coosa County versus Alexander City alumni game. Coosa County won 85-76.
"I never thought I’d be still playing and still playing with my nephew on the same court," Jamario Moon told The Outlook. "We didn’t have the best first half. In the second half, we said, 'This is what we do for a living.'"
Don me now our gay apparel
Before you get dressed for New Year's Eve, pause for a moment to imagine how it would look in a mugshot on the Elmore County Sheriff's Department website.
Robert Dale, 36, was still in festive garb when he was found walking along Redland Road after shooting his 24-year-old stepson at point-blank range on Christmas Eve during an argument.
The victim is in serious condition but off the ventilator and responsive, the sheriff's department confirmed Tuesday.
Bullet points
• COVID-19 cases and positive rates are piling up on the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) dashboard faster than our reporters can record them. On Wednesday morning, Tallapoosa County had 98 cases in a week. By the time the article was written, it was 150. Today — Thursday — it's 176. Keep in mind that excludes positive at-home tests.
• A 27-year-old cold case, the 1994 murder of Alexander City high-schooler Chanty Shiverdecker, is still considered ongoing, law enforcement reminds the public. A $5,000 reward is on offer for anyone with information leading to an arrest.
• Overheard on the scanner: a heavyset white male with stab wounds and "negative knowledge of the area" was reported to be heading up Sunny Level Cut-off in a white Honda Wednesday evening after shoplifting at the Hillabee Dollar General.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...
Tallapoosa River At Wadley affecting Chambers, Randolph and
Tallapoosa Counties.
.Flooding continues on the Tallapoosa River Basin and a flood
warning remains in effect.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Another statement will be issued by Friday morning, or sooner if
conditions warrant.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Tallapoosa River At Wadley.
* WHEN...From this evening to early Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Flooding of pasture lands in the area
occurs and cattle and farm equipment should be moved to higher
ground if higher stages are forecast.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 13.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CST Thursday was 13.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.4
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility less than one-half in dense fog.
* WHERE...All of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
