Mapping the new BRHS and retail center developments
Since the October announcement of the location of the new Benjamin Russell High School at the intersection of U.S. Highway 280 and Alabama Highway 63, we have seen many questions about where exactly the school will be. With the council's vote to bring a new retail center development at the same intersection, there was even more potential for confusion.
Although we cannot share the exact positioning of either development as those details have not yet been made clear, we can map out the general area of where each will be located. Check out the interactive map above to see where the new developments will be and click to read back over the plans for the things to come.