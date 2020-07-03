Every coach who is tasked with teaching his or her son or daughter has to deal with a lot of scrutiny. But that scrutiny becomes tenfold when the coach is the head of the local football team and the son is the quarterback.
Benjamin Russell’s Kevin and Carter Smith have certainly dealt with accusations of favoritism throughout the last year, but they’ve overcome them together.
“I definitely hear the, ‘You’re on the field because he’s your dad,’ and the ‘That’s the only reason you’re out there,’” said Carter, who was the starting quarterback for the Wildcats last season and is expected to return to the job this year. “I’ve gotten to where I just block it out now. I’ve heard it since peewee, so I’ve just learned to deal with it. I’ve gotten to where if that’s what they wanna think, I’ll let them think that. I know the truth and (my dad) knows the truth.”
Although Kevin has been the head coach of the Wildcats for the last two years, he’s been on the coaching staff for more than two decades and he knows the pressure associated with the job. Even before it was his own son, Kevin’s dealt with scrutiny and parents inquiring about playing time. But when it comes to Carter, Kevin obviously takes things a little harder.
“I don’t think about it honestly until it gets personal toward him,” Kevin said. “Whenever things are said about him, that’s when it gets a little tough. He’s handled it great, but you can’t focus on that stuff and we don’t. It’s going to be said about any coach and son and the same goes for daughters. It doesn’t matter the situation; you’re going to go through those times.”
Although the Smiths have been through difficult times, the positives far outweigh the negatives for both the father and the son.
“I’ve enjoyed spending all my time on the football field and having my dad there with me,” Carter said. “Some kids don’t get to have that in life, so he’s there all the time and he’s always around. I definitely enjoy that.”
And like many other coaches who have the privilege of coaching their sons, Kevin said he’s harder on Carter than he is on other players. After coaching without Carter the first season then having him on the team last year, Kevin’s gone through a learning process of how much he should critique his own son.
Because he knows the capabilities of his son, Kevin has been overcritical of Carter in the past and he’s working to tone that down a bit.
“If anything, I’m tougher on him but I feel like this year we’re getting a little bit better as far as learning I don’t have to critique every little thing,” Kevin said. “As a dad sometimes and having that dad-coach relationship, you feel like you overcritique your kid. There are things I may not say to another kid I’m coaching. Sometimes I can be overcritical, and we’ve tried to be a little more conscious of that.”
One person who has tremendously helped that learning process for both Smiths is Kevin’s wife and Carter’s mom, Dr. Angela Gavin Smith.
“She’s kind of the centerpiece,” Kevin said. “She keeps everything in balance. I’ve been told to calm down before and I know the look when you just know, ‘OK, it’s time to let up.’ But on the other hand, she also is not afraid to tell (Carter), ‘You need to suck it up; you’re not going to make an excuse.’”
Although Angela doesn’t have a background in sports, she’s helped instill a strong work ethic in Carter that’s translated to his athletic life.
With having a football coach for a father, it’d be easy to feel pressured to work constantly and to put in extra practice or film study at home, but Carter does most of that extra work on his own. According to Carter, Kevin does a great job of separating home life from football life.
“He’ll bring football into the house of course, but he’s good about taking anything bad that happens that day at practice or in a game and he leaves it there,” Carter said. “He can come home and we can talk about some stuff that went wrong, but other than that, he doesn’t bring any other attitude about it. He comes home and he’s my dad.”
Because Kevin has been so entrenched in the Benjamin Russell coaching staff for so long, he’s become a coach through and through. Although it can be difficult to separate those lives, Kevin said he wouldn’t change having his son with him on the sidelines.
“It’s special because it’s a part of your life you get to share with them,” Kevin said. “I have coaching friends whose sons don’t play and while they have a great relationship with their kids, they’re not getting to coach their sons and not getting to share that part of their life.
“If you get to this level in coaching, it’s really a center point in your life. It takes up a big part of who you are and to be able to share that with your child, it’s hard to replace. I feel really lucky.”