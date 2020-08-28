Michael Langston still cannot sell real estate in Alabama after a Aug. 20 decision by the Alabama Real Estate Commission (AREC).
More than two years ago the AREC revoked Langston’s real estate licenses after the commission found him guilty in March 2018 on two counts, which included failing to “properly account for or remit money coming into possession which belonged to others” and “co-mingling funds coming into possession which belonged to others with the company operating account and with the personal account of Mr. Langston.”
The infractions were when Langston owned a realty company in Tallapoosa County. The AREC revoked four licenses Langston held including a broker qualification. He was also fined a total of $10,000 at the time.
Langston requested a hearing before the commission to reinstate his licenses to sell real estate, something he is allowed to do under the ruling from two years ago.
The commission denied Langston’s request at a hearing last week, according to AREC general counsel Starla Van Steenis. She said Langston will receive a certified letter informing him of the decision but this is the process to officially start the calendar if Langston chooses to appeal the decision.
Van Steenis said Langston has two options at this point to be able to sell real estate again.
“He can ask the commission for reconsideration of their decision,” Van Steenis said. “If he is unhappy with the decision he can then appeal it to civil circuit court if he likes, then to the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals and then the Alabama Supreme Court. The other option is to wait two years and request another hearing from the commission to reinstate his license.”
Van Steenis did not provide any details of the hearing beyond the decision.
Langston was present for last week’s hearing and declined to comment about last week’s proceedings.
When the commission revoked his licenses in 2018 Langston spoke to The Outlook and acknowledged the action taken by the commission but said the mistakes made at his company were not as some have painted them.
“We made some mistakes, but I didn’t shoot John Kennedy, I can tell you that,” Langston said in 2018. “(In 2017) when I had five people leave me by sending an email in the middle of the night, I had to change my controller as well. Because of that, I wanted to make sure everything was OK, so I asked the (Alabama) Real Estate Commission to audit the company. In that process, they found some instances where some mistakes were made. In one we paid payroll out of the wrong account, realized it and put it right back. Another time, Harland, the check company, was paid from the wrong account. That time, same thing, we paid it right back. It was instances like that, not where I was paying my rent or bills out of escrow or something.”
In 2018 Langston said he expected the fine and acknowledged the mistakes.