Today

Thunderstorms likely. High 83F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 87F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.