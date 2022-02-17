Welcome to Field Notes, The Alexander City Outlook's member-exclusive newsletter delivered every Thursday to your inbox.
An Alabama bill may be appreciated by waterfront homeowners.
Senate Bill 64 sponsored by Rep. Clyde Chambliss (R-Prattville) and corresponding House Bill 71 sponsored by Rep. Ed Oliver (R-Dadeville) would give community development districts — residential developments, often anchored around a clubhouse or golf course — more flexibility on the sale of alcoholic beverages.
According to a live-tweeting witness, the bill seems tailor-made for certain communities on Lake Martin.
Both bills were passed as amended in their respective chambers.
Bullet points
• Dadeville councilman Terry Greer, currently on deployment in Poland, is scheduled expected to return to the United States in late March and to Alabama after a month in Texas. Interim councilman Roy Mathis said he’s had two constituents ask about Greer, given impending conflict in Ukraine. "And I know there’s a lot of people that will be glad when he gets back,” he said. “Because then they can get rid of me!"
• Both Alexander City and Tallapoosa County school districts have now discarded their mask mandates, that main indicator that COVID-19 cases are surging, but some pandemic-related policies have quietly stuck around. Nearly two years after the original shutdown, Benjamin Russell High School students are still having to eat lunch in their classrooms, while the cafeteria sits empty.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE...All of central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs or damaged trees could be blown down and a few power
outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&