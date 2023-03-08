Jesse Foster’s basketball team was an extension of his immediate family.
Foster has been the coach of the team’s eight seniors since many of them started playing for him in middle school.
Seniors like Phil Dowdell and Daquan Doss started their basketball journeys with Foster in eighth grade, capping off their high school careers still alongside Foster.
“It is just amazing to see them work and to see their progress,” Foster said. “They developed into great basketball players.”
Foster is the All-Outlook Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.
What made Dadeville’s 2022-23 season so special was not the fact the team was probably one of the oldest in the state. It was how much the team wanted to play for one another, especially for Foster.
Many of the squad’s seniors ate meals at Foster’s house, came over to grab the keys to the gym or just went to see other area basketball games with Foster when they were not playing.
When the team was not officially practicing or in a game, the seniors were in the weight room or getting off more shots.
“It is just their work ethic,” Foster said. “They worked so hard in the weight room. They called me all the time trying to get extra work in. We always practice hard but they wanted to practice after practice, shoot after practice. They want to shoot on weekends. Every day somebody wanted to get in that gym to get extra work in. As a coach you cannot ask for a better bunch.”
The constant work off the court showed up during Dadeville’s run through its area, going undefeated in area play and winning another area tournament title.
It did not start out as easy for Dadeville however, as Foster front loaded his schedule with games against teams from higher classifications.
After a rough go in a tournament over Thanksgiving break, Foster had to convince his team that all was not lost. They were losing to much bigger schools, and eventually the early losses could prove the difference maker in a tough situation down the road.
“We went 1-3 in that tournament but I told them that we need to keep working,” Foster said. “I told them to keep their heads up because we are a pretty good dang basketball team. The guys we played at the beginning got us prepared for the region. If we could play with them, we could play with anybody.”
Dadeville certainly took its experience in stride, winning its first three area games by a combined score of 227-92.
Senior Jordan Rambo dazzled in his last ever run through the area, going for 48 combined points in the team’s two 50-plus point victories over Beulah.
“He has grown into confidence and grew into one of my better players overall,” Foster said of Rambo. “He worked on his game so much. It is just such a tremendous blessing to see.”
Overall, Foster thinks his team did extremely well. While the Tigers did not reach the Elite Eight for a fourth consecutive year, they went out with their heads held high.
“I think they did great, even though we came up a little short,” Foster said. “I think they did a tremendous job. They put in a lot of work and it paid off. I was really blessed and pleased with that bunch of seniors.”
Foster said he may never have another group like the one he had this past season. While Javarious Askew and Jay Burns will return next season, there will always be a special place in his heart for his eight seniors.
“I count this as a blessing,” Foster said. “There was never a dull moment. Overall, it was a great experience to coach this good group of young men. They were once in a lifetime. They love one another. You could tell that on the court. There was never any arguing. They were always pulling for each other.”
There are still a few months left in the school year before the seniors move on. Rambo and Doss are still with Foster on the baseball diamond. Wilson and Dowdell will each go on to play football in college, but Dowdell won't be going far. He chose to play at Jacksonville State partially so his friends and coaches could come see him play. Foster likely will be in attendance often.
In one form or another, the 2022-23 Dadeville Tigers basketball team will always be together.
“I enjoy trying to spend time with the guys,” Foster said. “We do a lot of stuff together. Those are memories that money can’t pay for.”