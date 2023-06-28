We are saddened to announce the transition of Mr. James Frederick "Fred" Davis, Jr. on June 22, 2023. A funeral service will held at 12:00 on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in the chapel at Wright's Funeral Home with a burial to follow at Macedonia Memorial Gardens in Goodwater, Alabama.

To plant a tree in memory of James Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you