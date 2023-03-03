When I first heard the term "ghost kitchen," I was a little confused. Is the spirit of a dead chef cooking up something...deadly? I have since "educated" myself a bit on the topic. You can too. Just take a scroll through any of the food delivery services in the area. See some "restaurants" you've never heard of? They are probably ghost kitchens, sans dead chefs.
What "Hogwarts House" do you want to live in?
Using trends software with direct access to geotagged twitter data, home entertainment company valenciatheaterseating.com put together a map based on geotagged twitter data from the last month (30 days) tracking tweets, hashtags, and direct keyword phrases about which "Hogwarts House" people like the most or identify with from Harry Potter. For example, queries were run in each state for "Gryffindor," "Slytherin," "Ravenclaw," "Hufflepuff," #Gryffindor, #Slytherin, #Ravenclaw, #Hufflepuff, "I'm a Slytherin," I'm a Ravenclaw," "House Hufflepuff," House Ravenclaw," etc. Over 120,000 tweets were tracked.
The spike in Twitter conversation was spurred by the much anticipated release of "Hogwarts Legacy" earlier last month, which is an open-world video game in the Harry Potter or "Wizarding World" universe, where players can create a character and choose what house they are in. The conversation moved beyond the video game and inevitably spilled over into social media where it exploded on tiktok and twitter.
What's interesting is the most "villainous" house - Slytherin - is the most popular, as opposed to Harry's house Gryffindor. There also seems to be a regional component, with Gryffindor and Ravenclaw the most popular in the Midwest, a small pocket of Hufflepuff in the Northwest, and Slytherin taking up much of the rest.
The breakdown is as follows:
Slytherin - 25 states
Ravenclaw - 11 states
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
