Welcome to Field Notes, The Alexander City Outlook's member-exclusive newsletter delivered every Thursday to your inbox.
The Alexander City Fire Department was dispatched to a residence near the Salvation Army Tuesday due to reported smoke emanating from the ceiling, only for the call to be canceled 10 minutes later. The explanation over the scanner is transcribed exactly as overheard:
DISPATCH: “Caller advises it was a burnt sweet potato.”
ACFD: “Dispatch, can you repeat that?”
DISPATCH: “Caller advises it was a burnt sweet potato.
ACFD: “Sweet potato?”
DISPATCH: “Burnt sweet potato.”
ACFD: “10-4.”
Gimme Shelter
A Tallapoosa Publishers reporter seeking shelter on his journey from Opelika to Dadeville last week learned the hard way — amid Facebook livestream — that the Town of Camp Hill’s new FEMA shelter had yet to be fully installed.
According to Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole, writing on the town’s Facebook page, the shelter had not had been inspected for safety and thus was not advertised as open.
Despite two overlapping tornado polygons at one point during rush hour Thursday, Tallapoosa County was spared from severe weather. Elmore County had two EF-0 tornadoes but saw no injuries nor fatalities.
Bullet points
• Russell Medical Foundation’s Feb. 26 gala has been canceled due to the still-high COVID-19 positivity rate, executive director Tammy Jackson announced.
• For a moment, the streets were paved red. A truck bed of terracotta tubes, a material with various applications including low-tech air conditioning, spilled its load into the intersection of U.S. Highway 280 and Airport Drive Monday. No one was injured.
• The Colorado-based mining company building in Coosa County will soon be led locally. On Wednesday, Westwater Resources announced its president and CEO, Chris Jones, would be retiring, to be replaced by Chad Potter, who recently moved to the Dadeville area as COO.