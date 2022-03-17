Welcome to Field Notes, The Alexander City Outlook's member-exclusive newsletter delivered every Thursday to your inbox.
A severe thunderstorm moving through Tallapoosa County Wednesday dumped hail around Lake Martin, though downtown Alexander City was spared.
Tallapoosa and Coosa counties are at slight risk for more severe weather Friday, according to the National Weather Service, including quarter-sized hail, 60 mph winds and a possible tornado in the afternoon.
READERS: 'The Price is right'
With Alexander City superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford headed to Pike Road, the two school systems announced Tuesday, the Alex City school board now has a vacancy to fill. The board has yet to advertise, let alone interview for the position, but already, deputy superintendent Dr. Beverly Price has received several citizens' endorsements in The Outlook's Facebook comments:
Duane Skarecky: "We have a highly-qualified person in Dr. Price right here. Someone who cares what happens here and how our student[s] are served."
Celeste Calhoun-gaddis: "Alexander City School Board members, there is no need for a search for a new superintendent, WE HAVE WHO WE NEED IN HOUSE!!!!"
Bullet points
• Political stickers implicating Joe Biden in the current gas price surge (cleverly designed, whether you agree or not) were spotted at the Mapco on the corner of U.S. Highway 280 Cherokee Road. A recent YouGov poll asking who's to blame for rising gas prices found that 36 percent of U.S. adults surveyed blame Biden and 35 percent blame Vladimir Putin.
• Dadeville residents won't have to drive to the lake for seafood anymore. Though open for a few weeks now, Ooh Crabs Juicy Seafood celebrated its grand opening on U.S. 280 this week.