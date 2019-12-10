Everyone needs decent shelter and if it comes to building a house for those who don’t have it, Alex City Area Habitat for Humanity will step up and make it happen.
Since 1995, the organization has built 17 houses and is currently working on one on Scott Road.
The organization is completely volunteer-run. It does not have a Habitat Restore, which is a secondhand goods store that helps fund projects. Crews work on the houses Monday and Thursday mornings for all projects, according to Bates.
Those who apply for housing through Habitat for Humanity have to meet an income range, have a job to pay for the new mortgage and live in substandard housing, according to Bates. The new homeowners also help build.
“We don’t give the houses away,” Bates said. “The homeowner pays a mortgage based on the actual house without interest. We make housing affordable for those who otherwise might not be able to afford it.”
Habitat homeowners come from varied backgrounds such and races and they benefit from the stability of the house and are invested in the community, according to Bates.
Construction costs on the new houses are funded through Lake Martin Area United Way. Bates said the funding gives back to Habitat for Humanity to build more houses.
“It is very helpful,” Bates said. “We are very grateful for (United Way) and its funding. We don’t otherwise have to raise (money) to go into buying a house.”
For more information, visit www.alexcityhabitat.com.