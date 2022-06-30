Welcome to Field Notes, The Alexander City Outlook's member-exclusive newsletter delivered every Thursday to your inbox.
Three years ago, the U.S. Senate declared June as Great Outdoors Month. Yes, this has been a scorcher of a month and getting outdoors can be rough, but there are lots of opportunities in our area to enjoy when the temps are bearable.
This week, TPI published our annual Staycation Guide with lots of fun ideas both inside and outside.
Governor Kay Ivey was on hand last week for the reopening of The Flagg Mountain Tower in Coosa County. The tower and trails have been restored for a great, convenient outdoor excursion.
Giving our sister publication Lake Magazine some love, you'll find a great article on glamping at Lake Martin.
So, grab the sunscreen, lots of water and head outdoors. It doesn't have to just be June.
Bullet Points
• The decision on Senate District 27 may come down to a coin flip. The Alabama Republican Party ruled that a game of chance should decide the outcome of the race between three-time incumbent Tom Whatley and Jay Hovey.
• Horseshoe Bend School cut the ribbon a new auditorium last Thursday. Superintendent for Tallapoosa County Schools hopes the new facility will give students artistic opportunities and give the community a place to engage in the arts.
• Alexander City Parks and Recreation Department Director Sonny Wilson wants kids to put down their phones and pick up a wrench. Wilson and the Parks and Recreation Department will host a day camp for teenagers to learn a few basic skills, such as, checking their oil, changing a tire and more. Registration is at the Sportplex Gym through July 1. Wilson said there is already a lot of interest in the camp.