police

According to the Alabama Law Agency a Goodwater man died Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Coosa County.

Ocie Louis Williams, 65, was walking in the roadway on Coosa County 511 at approximately 1:30 a.m. when a Jeep Wrangler stuck him.

Williams died of his injuries at Coosa Valley Medical Center.

No further information is available at this time. State Troopers with ALEA continue to investigate.

This story will be updated with further information.

