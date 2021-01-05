Tom Saunders may have left earth Saturday with his death but he left a ‘Record’ full of memories behind.
Many remember Saunders as a historian of many things, especially Russell Corp. — and as well they should, as a long time editor of the internal company newspaper The Russell Record and constant visitor of the company’s plants and offices.
“He knew everything about Russell Corp.,” Tommy Spraggins said. “He was one of the most popular people around. I would bet Tom knew every employee of Russell Corp. — all 7,500. He went into every plant, mill and office writing stories and taking pictures.”
Barbara Sokol was over the Russell Recreation Area and Saunders frequented the center to capture stories of Russell employees taking advantage of the pool and fields.
“He would come all hours of the day and on Saturdays and Sundays,” Sokol said. “He did it so he could get pictures of the employees competing and gathering.”
Sokol said he was more than just a historian.
“Tom was my friend,” Sokol said. “When you saw Tom, there was no ‘Hello; how are you?’ with a quick response. Tom took the time to talk, sharing history and philosophy. Tom had a softness in the tone of his voice that made you feel you were special to him.”
Friends said Saunders inspired many in Alexander City and Vermont.
“He was gifted with so much knowledge and had a way with words,” friend Carmen Blake said. “When he taught in Vermont, I knew those children learned so much.”
The venture to Vermont started after Saunders’ time in the Army. A quick point of the map and a phone call to the principal of Montpellier High School and Saunders soon found himself teaching English in Vermont.
Saunders came home to Alexander City a few years later and finally settled in as editor of The Russell Record in 1974. Blake and her husband John were good friends of Saunders. Their first meeting was when Saunders came home from Vermont.
“He was such a soft spoken person,” Blake said. “If you ever met him you would love him.”
Saunders said it was in the offices of The Russell Record in the old Russell Schoolhouse with his wife Lane that life would blossom. Blake said life for Tom and Lane was simple to start with.
“After they got married, they moved into a barn,” Blake said. “It had a wood burning stove. Lane would cook on it and Tom would cut the wood for it. We visited them when ‘Little Tom’ was born. The barn was fixed up and the stove heated the barn.”
It wasn’t until after the birth of their first son that they moved into a house.
“Had it not been for the children, they would have stayed,” Blake said. “They were just as happy as anyone.”
What’s a barn without animals?
“He loved cats,” Blake said. “They had cats all over the yard.”
Blake said he would always call before he came to visit.
“If he came by and John wasn’t here, he wouldn’t get out,” Blake said. “He wouldn’t visit when I was by myself. He loved his garden and when he came to visit, he wanted to see your garden.”
All recounted his love of words.
“He could write,” Blake said. “When I couldn’t think of words, he could just come up with it. He had the gift of words.”
Saunders will be missed by his friends but they won’t have to go far to find his memory.
“I have some of his newspapers and books he wrote,” Blake said.
Sokol said she will be inspired when thinking of Saunders.
“Hearing of Tom’s passing I began to reflect on our relationship and all of his brilliance yet to be discovered,” Sokol said. “Tom was thoughtful and kind. When I think of Tom now, his memory is my blessing.”